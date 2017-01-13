How to Fix Your Dry, Flaky Skin Overnight

When your skin is really dry—we’re talking flaky, fall-apart, Crypt-Keeper dry—you can’t just rely on your itty bitty tube of rose-and-happiness-scented lotion to fix your face overnight. Sure, it will temporarily hydrate your rough patches and disguise the flakes, but come morning, your face will head back to its sad, irritated state again. Yeah, we’ve been there. And it’s not totally your fault (a little bit your fault, but we won’t dwell), because to fix your dry skin, you need to have a multi-product approach with the proper concoction of ingredients, and blah, blah, blah, that sounds like a lot of work, right?

Wrong. We mean, unless you consider “a lot of work” being three or four products that you massage into your face each night to get glowing, beautiful skin in the morning. Such labor! But unfortunately, if you want to fix your skin incredibly quickly, you need to take the extra five minutes tonight to slather it with products that actually work, starting with a hydrating serum, then a rich moisturizer, then an occlusive moisturizer (don’t worry—we’ll explain down below), and finishing with a lightweight face oil to seal everything in. And no, your skin won’t immediately turn into a giant sheet of zits, as long as you apply thin, even layers, and wash it off in the morning.

So to get you started on your dewy-skin journey, we broke down each of the four steps for you, below, along with a few of our favorite product recommendations, so you have literally no excuse not to fix your flakes tonight. Scroll down to see our favorites, then get slathering!