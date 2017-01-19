The 15 Best Conditioners for Dry, Brittle, and Damaged Hair

If you have dry hair—we’re talkin’ the dry, damaged hair that puts stale Melba toast in the middle of the Mojave Desert to shame—then you know that most of those cute little conditioners that promise to “restore” dry ends with a drop of lightweight oil will do pretty much nothing to battle your brittle frizz. It’s basically like fighting a roaring fire with a squirt gun, except way less exciting.

But rather than have you deal with your dry-as-hell hair for the rest of your life, enviously staring at the curtains of silky hair on strangers who pass by, we did the dirty work of finding the best of the best rinse-out conditioners that actually, really, truly moisturize dry, brittle hair by penetrating and smoothing the cuticle with rich fruit oils, keratin, and nut butters. Scroll down to see our favorite drugstore and high-end formulas (hey, sometimes you gotta feel fancy), and stop the angry hair tirade today.