The 15 Best Conditioners for Dry, Brittle, and Damaged Hair

The 15 Best Conditioners for Dry, Brittle, and Damaged Hair

by
The 15 Best Conditioners for Dry, Brittle, and Damaged Hair
Photo: Getty Images

If you have dry hair—we’re talkin’ the dry, damaged hair that puts stale Melba toast in the middle of the Mojave Desert to shame—then you know that most of those cute little conditioners that promise to “restore” dry ends with a drop of lightweight oil will do pretty much nothing to battle your brittle frizz. It’s basically like fighting a roaring fire with a squirt gun, except way less exciting.

But rather than have you deal with your dry-as-hell hair for the rest of your life, enviously staring at the curtains of silky hair on strangers who pass by, we did the dirty work of finding the best of the best rinse-out conditioners that actually, really, truly moisturize dry, brittle hair by penetrating and smoothing the cuticle with rich fruit oils, keratin, and nut butters. Scroll down to see our favorite drugstore and high-end formulas (hey, sometimes you gotta feel fancy), and stop the angry hair tirade today.

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Getty Images

1 of 15
Redken All Soft Conditioner
Redken All Soft Conditioner, $14.99; at Ulta

Photo: Redken
Bumble and Bumble Super Rich Conditioner
Bumble and Bumble Super Rich Conditioner, $27; at Bumble and Bumble

Photo: Bumble and Bumble
Living Proof Restore Conditioner
Living Proof Restore Conditioner, $28; at Living Proof

Photo: Living Proof
Matrix Biolage Keratindose Conditioner For Overprocessed Hair
Matrix Biolage Keratindose Conditioner For Overprocessed Hair, $14.99; at Ulta

Photo: Matrix
Just Natural Hair Care Conditioner Extreme Dry Hair
Just Natural Hair Care Conditioner Extreme Dry Hair, $23.99; at Just Natural

Photo: Just Natural
Acure Ultra-Hydrating Conditioner Argan Extract + Argan Oil,
Acure Ultra-Hydrating Conditioner Argan Extract + Argan Oil, $19.99; at Acure

Photo: Acure
Pureology Hydrate Conditioner
Pureology Hydrate Conditioner, $30; at Ulta

Photo: Pureology
Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Conditioner for Dry, Damaged Hair
Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Conditioner for Dry, Damaged Hair, $3.23; at Walmart

Photo: Garnier Fructis
Dove Nutritive Solutions Intensive Repair Condtioner
Dove Nutritive Solutions Intensive Repair Condtioner, $4.79; at Walgreens

Photo: Dove
OGX Renewing Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner
OGX Renewing Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner,  $5.79; at Target

Photo: OGX
Alba Botanica Hawaiian Real Repair Cocoa Butter Conditioner
Alba Botanica Hawaiian Real Repair Cocoa Butter Conditioner, $10.50; at Thrive Market 

Photo: Alba Botanica
Drybar Sake Bomb Conditioner
Drybar Sake Bomb Conditioner, $24; at Drybar

Photo: Drybar
Clear Hydration Fix Conditioner
Clear Hydration Fix Conditioner, $5.99; at Walgreens

Photo: Clear
Kenra Professional Moisturizing Conditioner
Kenra Professional Moisturizing Conditioner, $31; at Ulta

Photo: Kenra Professional
Kiehl’s Damage Repairing & Rehydrating Conditioner
Kiehl’s Damage Repairing & Rehydrating Conditioner, $8; at Kiehl’s

Photo: Kiehl's

