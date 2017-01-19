The 15 Best Conditioners for Dry, Brittle, and Damaged Hair

If you have dry hair—we’re talkin’ the dry, damaged hair that puts stale Melba toast in the middle of the Mojave Desert to shame—then you know that most of those cute little conditioners that promise to “restore” dry ends with a drop of lightweight oil will do pretty much nothing to battle your brittle frizz. It’s basically like fighting a roaring fire with a squirt gun, except way less exciting.
But rather than have you deal with your dry-as-hell hair for the rest of your life, enviously staring at the curtains of silky hair on strangers who pass by, we did the dirty work of finding the best of the best rinse-out conditioners that actually, really, truly moisturize dry, brittle hair by penetrating and smoothing the cuticle with rich fruit oils, keratin, and nut butters. Scroll down to see our favorite drugstore and high-end formulas (hey, sometimes you gotta feel fancy), and stop the angry hair tirade today.
Photo: Getty Images
Redken All Soft Conditioner
Redken All Soft Conditioner, $14.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Redken
Bumble and Bumble Super Rich Conditioner
Photo:
Bumble and Bumble
Living Proof Restore Conditioner
Photo:
Living Proof
Matrix Biolage Keratindose Conditioner For Overprocessed Hair
Matrix Biolage Keratindose Conditioner For Overprocessed Hair, $14.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Matrix
Just Natural Hair Care Conditioner Extreme Dry Hair
Just Natural Hair Care Conditioner Extreme Dry Hair, $23.99; at Just Natural
Photo:
Just Natural
Acure Ultra-Hydrating Conditioner Argan Extract + Argan Oil,
Acure Ultra-Hydrating Conditioner Argan Extract + Argan Oil, $19.99; at Acure
Photo:
Acure
Pureology Hydrate Conditioner
Pureology Hydrate Conditioner, $30; at Ulta
Photo:
Pureology
Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Conditioner for Dry, Damaged Hair
Garnier Fructis Triple Nutrition Conditioner for Dry, Damaged Hair, $3.23; at Walmart
Photo:
Garnier Fructis
Dove Nutritive Solutions Intensive Repair Condtioner
Dove Nutritive Solutions Intensive Repair Condtioner, $4.79; at Walgreens
Photo:
Dove
OGX Renewing Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner
OGX Renewing Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner, $5.79; at Target
Photo:
OGX
Alba Botanica Hawaiian Real Repair Cocoa Butter Conditioner
Alba Botanica Hawaiian Real Repair Cocoa Butter Conditioner, $10.50; at Thrive Market
Photo:
Alba Botanica
Drybar Sake Bomb Conditioner
Drybar Sake Bomb Conditioner, $24; at Drybar
Photo:
Drybar
Clear Hydration Fix Conditioner
Clear Hydration Fix Conditioner, $5.99; at Walgreens
Photo:
Clear
Kenra Professional Moisturizing Conditioner
Kenra Professional Moisturizing Conditioner, $31; at Ulta
Photo:
Kenra Professional
Kiehl’s Damage Repairing & Rehydrating Conditioner
Kiehl’s Damage Repairing & Rehydrating Conditioner, $8; at Kiehl’s
Photo:
Kiehl's