StyleCaster
Share

The 9 Best Drugstore Blushes Under $11 to Buy Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 9 Best Drugstore Blushes Under $11 to Buy Right Now

by
1 Shares
The 9 Best Drugstore Blushes Under $11 to Buy Right Now
10 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

How many times have you wasted your entire paycheck on a fancy-ass blush, only to get home and realize it looks and feels oddly similar to that drugstore formula lying at the bottom of your makeup bag? Welp, that’s because it’s 2017 and drugstores are currently loaded with blushes that aren’t only dirt-cheap, but extremely high quality. But anyone who has ever step foot in a drugstore is well-acquainted with the frantic scene of running down the makeup aisle in search of that perfect, creamy shade, only to be overwhelmed by the insanely large amount of products that all claim to be “the most natural-looking” and “the most pigmented.”

MORE: The 9 Best Korean Skin Care Products to Buy at Target Right Now

And after panicking one-too-many times and opting for a $25 not-so-special blush that left our cheeks lifeless, we finally drew the line. We took it upon ourselves to sift through shelves upon shelves of drugstore blushes to find the absolute best formulas on the market. Ahead, you’ll find our nine favorite formulas (which, by the way, are all under $11) that look and feel seriously good, including a cult-favorite, ultra-creamy blush from Physicians Formula, and a silky smooth powder blush from Milani. Shop all nine, ahead, and get swiping.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
Best blushes under $11-E.l.f Powder Blush Palette in Light
E.l.f Powder Blush Palette in Light

E.l.f  Powder Blush Palette in Light, $6; at E.l.f

Photo: E.l.f
Best blushes under $11-Revlon Insta-Blush in In the Nude
Revlon Insta-Blush in In the Nude

Revlon Insta-Blush in In the Nude, $8.99; at Target

Photo: Revlon
Best blushes under $11-L'Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Blush in Sweet Ginger
L'Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Blush in Sweet Ginger

L'Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Blush in Sweet Ginger, $10.99; at Walgreens

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
Best blushes under $11-CoverGirl TruBlend Blush in Medium Rose
CoverGirl TruBlend Blush in Medium Rose

CoverGirl TruBlend Blush in Medium Rose, $8.49; at Target

Photo: CoverGirl
Best blushes under $11-Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso
Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso

Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso, $10.29; at CVS

Photo: Milani
Best blushes under $11-Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends Sheer Highlighting Blush in Pure
Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends Sheer Highlighting Blush in Pure

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends Sheer Highlighting Blush in Pure, $10.99; at Walgreens

Photo: Neutrogena
Best blushes under $11-Sonia Kashuk Lip & Cheek Tint
Sonia Kashuk Lip & Cheek Tint

Sonia Kashuk Lip & Cheek Tint, $9.99; at Target

Photo: Sonia Kashuk
Best blushes under $11-NYX Professional Makeup High Definition Blush in Taupe
Nyx Professional Makeup High Definition Blush in Taupe

Nyx Professional Makeup High Definition Blush in Taupe, $6.49; at Walgreens

Photo: Nyx
Best blushes under $11-Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Blush in Natural Glow
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Blush in Natural Glow

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Blush in Natural Glow, $10.63; at Walmart

Photo: Physicians Formula
Best blushes under $11-brown straight hair blushed face
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best BB Creams For Every Skin Type

The Best BB Creams For Every Skin Type
  • Best blushes under $11-E.l.f Powder Blush Palette in Light
  • Best blushes under $11-Revlon Insta-Blush in In the Nude
  • Best blushes under $11-L'Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Blush in Sweet Ginger
  • Best blushes under $11-CoverGirl TruBlend Blush in Medium Rose
  • Best blushes under $11-Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso
  • Best blushes under $11-Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blends Sheer Highlighting Blush in Pure
  • Best blushes under $11-Sonia Kashuk Lip & Cheek Tint
  • Best blushes under $11-NYX Professional Makeup High Definition Blush in Taupe
  • Best blushes under $11-Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Blush in Natural Glow
  • Best blushes under $11-brown straight hair blushed face
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share