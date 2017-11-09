Drew Barrymore Hit Back at Haters by Cutting Her Hair into an Ultra-Sleek Lob

Drew Barrymore isn’t immune to haters, though she might have found the perfect solution to dealing with them. After feeling “hurt” from mean comments on a video of her wearing sunglasses on the beach, the 42-year-old actress dusted herself off and did the best thing to make her feel better: get a haircut.

On Wednesday, the “Santa Clarita Diet” actress hit back at her haters in an Instagram post debuting her sleek new chop: an ultra-smooth middle-parted lob that fell right at her shoulders. The picture featured Barrymore looking stoic as her hairdresser, Marki Shkreli, does some finishing touches to her auburn-blonde locks.

In the caption, Barrymore called out her trolls, admitting that though she felt hurt, she wasn’t going to let the hate get to her.

“Haters gonna hate. Yesterday I saw comments on my Instagram feed about my post that were mean, cruel, and ugly,” Barrymore wrote. “It hurt me. And you know what women do when they get hurt???? They pick themselves up! Go get a haircut. Put on some lipstick and chant ‘if you don’t have something nice to say… don’t say anything at all'”

In her post, Barrymore also thanked Shkreli, as well as her makeup artist, Yumi Mori, for giving her a pick-me-up after she felt down from reading hateful internet comments. And though Barrymore made sure to note that glamming yourself isn’t a be-all and end-all for dealing with hate, it sure does brighten your mood.

“Thank you @markishkreli @yumi_mori for picking a girl up and dusting her off,” Barrymore wrote. “And more than anything, helping me feel pretty. Pretty is on the inside. But a little love on the outside never hurts. #thisfeedisforlovers.”

We’ll admit, we’ve seen a lot of celebrity hair changes in our time. And though bobs are perhaps the most trendy Hollywood chop these days, we have a feeling that Barrymore’s haircut is going to stick with us for a while. Needless to say: You go, girl.