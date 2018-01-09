Drew Barrymore Loves Drugstore Beauty Products as Much as You

Nothing brings people together quite like the drugstore; celebrities included. Drew Barrymore, who sells her very own Flower Beauty line in Walmart, is no stranger to the wonders of single-digit beauty products, despite the fact that she also has access to fancier finds.
MORE: Drew Barrymore’s New Haircut is a Response to Instagram Bullies
As part of her recent cover with InStyle, the mother of two delved into all of the things that make her happy and of course–it included a lot of hair, skin and makeup staples. There’s her “skin care savior” Clinique, a signature scent (patchouli) and Batiste’s $8 dry shampoo, which she claims works better than any other formula she’s ever used.
But of all her favorite things, this k-beauty mask is what caught our eye. The Jay Jun system is a mere $6 and for that cheap price, gives you a mask, essence and eye cream. The crux of the ingredients are widely-used oils that take the guess work out of reading labels. We’ve always been here for the rejuvenating benefits of Korean products, and with a co-sign like Drew’s, we’d definitely give this one a test run.
MORE: The Millennial Pink Tools We Want From Drew Barrymore’s New Hair Line
“They have three-step masks that tend to work in the most amazing ways,” said Drew of her complexion pick-me-up. “They’re profound. Changed my life.”
Consider us intrigued.