Drew Barrymore Loves Drugstore Beauty Products as Much as You

Nothing brings people together quite like the drugstore; celebrities included. Drew Barrymore, who sells her very own Flower Beauty line in Walmart, is no stranger to the wonders of single-digit beauty products, despite the fact that she also has access to fancier finds.

As part of her recent cover with InStyle, the mother of two delved into all of the things that make her happy and of course–it included a lot of hair, skin and makeup staples. There’s her “skin care savior” Clinique, a signature scent (patchouli) and Batiste’s $8 dry shampoo, which she claims works better than any other formula she’s ever used.

But of all her favorite things, this k-beauty mask is what caught our eye. The Jay Jun system is a mere $6 and for that cheap price, gives you a mask, essence and eye cream. The crux of the ingredients are widely-used oils that take the guess work out of reading labels. We’ve always been here for the rejuvenating benefits of Korean products, and with a co-sign like Drew’s, we’d definitely give this one a test run.

“They have three-step masks that tend to work in the most amazing ways,” said Drew of her complexion pick-me-up. “They’re profound. Changed my life.”

Consider us intrigued.