Drew Barrymore’s New Brand Includes Millennial Pink Hair Tools

Drew Barrymore‘s wildly popular Flower Beauty brand is probably on your list of drugstore must-haves. Now, the actress-turned-beauty entrepreneur is tiptoeing into the hair care realm.

Today marks the launch of Dear Drew, an Amazon-exclusive brand that Barrymore hopes will “provide positive inspiration and a grounding voice to all women.”

Although the crux of it is affordable fashion (ranging from $$28-$248), there’s also a small batch of hair tools just begging to sit on your vanity.

For starters, they’re millennial pink, also known as the shade we can’t escape in 2017. And although the prices are a lot bigger than the ones we’re used to seeing on Flower Beauty items, they’re actually quite reasonable for quality hot tools.

With the holiday season looming near and an Amazon Prime membership on deck, we’re pretty sure at least one person on your shopping list would appreciate any of these items. Take a closer look at them, ahead.