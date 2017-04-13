How to Match Your Dress to Your Hairstyle for Prom Night

Prom season is upon us, the clock is ticking to make plans for the big night, and now’s the time to start finalizing your look for the occasion—which includes prom hair, of course. Besides finding the dress and the date, your prom night hairstyle is one of the most important elements to think about—and matching your hairstyle with your dress is something you need to take into consideration. You know the look you choose will be immortalized on Instagram, so it’s pretty much essential to take the necessary measures for choosing the best hair possible.
In an effort to make things easier on you, we’ve put together a guide for how to match the style of your prom dress to your hairstyle for the evening. We want to help you avoid the mistake of wearing a one shoulder dress with side-swept waves or a ball gown with pin straight hair.
Originally published March 2013. Updated April 2017.
Loose, Romantic Updo + Lace Dress
With a lace dress, keeping your hairstyle romantic takes it from a dress to an ensemble. Selena Gomez went for a loose, wavy updo with tons of shine and the overall look is ideal for prom.
Fishtail Braid + Halter Dress
Prom is not the time to be afraid of hair extensions, so if your hair isn't long enough to get this high fishtail braid ponytail combination style, pair your halter dress with a healthy dose of fake ponytail to get the look. Blake Lively's distressed fishtail braid took the spotlight on the red carpet, and we recommend stealing the look for your big night.
Fake Wavy Lob + Deep V-Neck Dress
To balance out material on your shoulders, style your hair into a fake long bob with tons of waves, parted to the side. Emma Stone's goth glam look is completed with a deep burgundy lip.
Side-swept Waves + Mermaid Dress
Take a note out of Amanda Seyfried's playbook and pair a body conscious mermaid dress with a side-swept waves hairstyle.
Chignon Hairstyle + Thin, Strappy Dress
There are few dresses more feminine than a chiffon dress with thin straps, so to complete your romantic look, opt for a low, ladylike chignon. Jennifer Lawrence went for this style at the Oscars, and it works on just about every face shape.
Bombshell Waves + Backless Dress
With a "business in the front, party in the back" dress, it's good to keep hair simple, yet sultry. Julianne Hough's dress is backless and her voluminous waves make a statement without going overboard.
Giant Ballerina Bun + One-Shouldered Gown
When your gown's focus is on the shoulder, keep your hair off of your neck to keep the spotlight on the dress with a high and giant ballerina bun like Shay Mitchell's look.
Sleek Ponytail + Turtleneck Gown
With a turtleneck gown, pull your hair into a sleek ponytail to make your neck the center of attention, a look Victoria Justice knows well.
Volumized Low Bun + Strapless Dress
With a strapless dress, earrings or a statement necklace and the ideal accessories, balance out your look with a low, volumized bun, seen here on Carrie Underwood.
Pumped Up Ponytail + Sweetheart Neckline
Whether your sweetheart neckline is on a ball gown or a sleek floor length dress, a pumped up ponytail like Sarah Hyland's makes the look rocker chic and elegant all at the same time.
