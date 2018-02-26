StyleCaster
Share

The Most Dramatic Celebrity Hair Makeovers of All Time

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Most Dramatic Celebrity Hair Makeovers of All Time

by
4 Shares
The Most Dramatic Celebrity Hair Makeovers of All Time
46 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

Some of the greatest eras in Hollywood aren’t marked by films, music, or television. Sometimes, the earmarks of these legendary periods are unforgettable celebrity hairstyles. Over the years, we’ve witnessed innumerable celebrities pull off makeovers that not only shifted the trajectory of their careers but inspired long-running trends as well.

MORE: 30 Iconic Black Beauty Moments We’ll Never Forget

And with another Fashion Month behind us and the rest of awards season ahead, we can’t think of a better time to recall the most dramatic ones in recent history. From Halle Berry’s game-changing pixie cut to Emma Stone’s platinum blonde surprise, these are the most unforgettable hair makeovers of all time.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 46
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Anne Hathaway
Before: Anne Hathaway
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Anne Hathaway
After: Anne Hathaway
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Miley Cyrus
Before: Miley Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Miley Cyrus
After: Miley Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Rihanna
Before: Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Rihanna
After: Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Demi Moore
Before: Demi Moore
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Demi Moore
After: Demi Moore
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Charlize Theron
Before: Charlize Theron
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Charlize Theron
After: Charlize Theron
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emma Stone
Before: Emma Stone
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emma Stone
After: Emma Stone
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emma Watson
Before: Emma Watson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emma Watson
After: Emma Watson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Halle Berry
Before: Halle Berry
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Halle Berry
After: Halle Berry
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Jessie J.
Before: Jessie J
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Jessie J.
After: Jessie J
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Julianne Hough
Before: Julianne Hough
Photo: Getty Images
After: Julianne Hough
Photo: Instagram/@juliannehough
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Karen Gillan
Before: Karen Gillan
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Karen Gillan
After: Karen Gillan
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kate Hudson
Before: Kate Hudson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kate Hudson
After: Kate Hudson
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Katy Perry
Before: Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Katy Perry
After: Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kim Kardashian
Before: Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kim Kardashian
After: Kim Krdashian
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kristen Stewart
Before: Kristen Stewart
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kristen Stewart
After: Kristen Stewart
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Sanaa Lathan
Before: Sanaa Lathan
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Sanaa Lathan
After: Sanaa Lathan
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Willow Smith
Before: Willow Smith
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Willow Smith
After: Willow Smith
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Victoria Beckham
Before: Victoria Beckham
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Victoria Beckham
After: Victoria Beckham
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Solange
Before: Solange
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Solange
After: Solange
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Amandla Stenberg
Before: Amandla Stenberg
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Amandla Stenberg
After: Amandla Stenberg
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Cara Delevingne
Before: Cara Delevingne
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Cara Delevingne
After: Cara Delevingne
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emilia Clarke
Before: Emilia Clarke
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emilia Clarke
After: Emilia Clarke
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Zoe Kravitz
Before: Zoe Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Zoe Kravitz
After: Zoe Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

12 Products That'll Strengthen Struggle Nail Beds

12 Products That'll Strengthen Struggle Nail Beds
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Anne Hathaway
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Anne Hathaway
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Miley Cyrus
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Miley Cyrus
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Rihanna
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Rihanna
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Demi Moore
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Demi Moore
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Charlize Theron
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Charlize Theron
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emma Stone
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emma Stone
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emma Watson
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emma Watson
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Halle Berry
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Halle Berry
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Jessie J.
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Jessie J.
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Julianne Hough
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Julianne Hough
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Karen Gillan
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Karen Gillan
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kate Hudson
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kate Hudson
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Katy Perry
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Katy Perry
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kim Kardashian
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kim Kardashian
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kristen Stewart
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Kristen Stewart
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Sanaa Lathan
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Sanaa Lathan
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Willow Smith
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Willow Smith
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Victoria Beckham
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Victoria Beckham
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Solange
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Solange
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Amandla Stenberg
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Amandla Stenberg
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Cara Delevingne
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Cara Delevingne
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emilia Clarke
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Emilia Clarke
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Zoe Kravitz
  • STYLECASTER | Most Dramatic Celeb Hair Makeovers Ever | Zoe Kravitz
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share