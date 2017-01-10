You NEED to See These Vintage Ads Dove Released for Their 60th Anniversary

We’re willing to bet that any skincare product your grandmother used 60 years ago isn’t currently in your arsenal of must-have products. Not only because most of them were later found to contain tons of toxins and poisons—yay for subpar cosmetic regulations!—but also because they straight-up didn’t work. Which is why we were shocked to find that one of our favorite face and body cleansers, the Dove Beauty Bar, is celebrating its 60th anniversary today of being the same (and we mean the exact same; the formula hasn’t changed since 1957) super-moisturizing and ultra-gentle cleansing bar that your grandmother used 60 years ago.

And to kick off their big birthday campaign, they’ve re-released the same vintage ads that ran decades ago in newspapers and magazines, each with the promise that Dove won’t dry out your skin, thanks to its one-quarter cleansing cream. And yes, each of these ads is as awesome as you think, like the one below, which a features woman wearing red lipstick (why not?) while lathering her body in the sky, amongst the doves.

If only ads of today were as long as articles, right? And weirdly, it’s super comforting knowing that a brand is so confident in their product (an estimated 60 beauty bars are sold per second in the U.S. alone, according to Dove) that they haven’t changed the formula since the ‘50s. But for their birthday, Dove is gettin’ their party hats on and releasing a limited-edited Beauty Bar with the word “care” engraved on it, along with #RaiseTheBeautyBar, a social media campaign which encourages women to embrace their bodies and promote body confidence in their own unique and personal ways on social media.

And to remind you of their 60-year-long dedication to supporting women of all shapes and sizes, Dove also released a video compilation of their accolades. Don’t worry—this is probably the only video they’ve created that won’t make you cry. Check out the video below, and then scroll down to see all of the incredibly awesome vintage ads. And get ready to take a trip to the store, because we can almost guarantee that you’re going to want to pick up a dozen of these limited-edition Care bars before they sell out.