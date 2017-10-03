7 DIY Halloween Beauty Tips From Our Favorite Makeup Artists

Halloween season is finally here, and we know exactly what you’re thinking: What will I be? How do I create the look? Will I actually be able to do it well? To be honest, committing to a Halloween costume is harder than choosing a face mask at Sephora (we got you covered, BTW). It’s damn near impossible.

Thankfully, with the help of our favorite makeup artists, answering these questions has never been easier. As it turns out, the most killer looks can be created a home without an expert on hand.

Did you know that you can create a mermaid look with fishnets or even a cheesecloth? And that you don’t need a fancy contouring kit after all?

Take a peek at these tips from our favorite makeup experts to inspire your next Halloween costume.