9 Beauty Experts Share Their Favorite Detox Products for Thanksgiving and Beyond

Few holidays require more work than Thanksgiving. Should you decide to host family and friends at your home, there are a number of time-consuming tasks to complete, from planning a multi-course menu to cleaning it up after everyone’s collapsed in front of the television. And although Turkey Day is a time when we give thanks and usually cater to others, that doesn’t mean we don’t deserve to spoil ourselves, too; especially when our skin and hair have been through the wringer.

Plus, let’s be real: we’ll look for any excuse to swipe or swatch a new beauty product. So if you’re already plotting a self-care sesh or looking for things to put on your Black Friday shopping list, some of our favorite hair and skin experts are sharing the products they use to detox after a long day. Even if you won’t be in the kitchen this week, we guarantee these will come in handy well beyond the holiday season.