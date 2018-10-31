11 Under-the-Radar Skin Care Products Experts Recommend for Winter

Winter is no longer coming…. It’s arrived, and all we have to say is, “Brrrrrr, it’s cold in here.” (We can’t resist a Bring It On reference.) Yes, we agree it’s the best season for flaunting our fiercest fashion, but it’s also the most problematic time of year for our skin. It can’t decide if it wants to be oily or dry, covered in blemishes or clear as day, or an unpredictable combination of them all.
And unless you’re extremely good about keeping up with doctors’ appointments, the chances of your having a tailor-made routine from a skin-care professional are slim to none. Well, fear not, because we’ve got a handful of under-the-radar product recommendations from skin care experts who know all about those all-too-common skin-care woes. From facial oils to pricey moisturizers and drugstore serums, here’s what they suggest trying on for size.
First Honey Skin Therapy Cream
"First Honey’s Skin Therapy Cream is a perfect addition to your skin-care regimen this winter because it will serve to protect your skin from drying from harsh weather. Wind, rain and snow can damage skin and deprive it from essential moisture. The manuka honey and oils present in the cream will be an important part of the barrier to preserve the health of your skin this winter and should also continue into the spring and summer." –Vipul Dev, MD and consultant for First Honey and ManukaMed
$10.49 at Amazon
VMV Hypoallergenics Know-It-Oil
"Pure coconut oil is the perfect beauty product for hair, nails, skin, teeth, etc. Coconuts are rich in growth factors, including kinetin—a plant hormone that promotes cell division and that has been shown to slow age-related changes in human skin cells in vitro and in vivo.
Additionally, the antibacterial monolaurin in coconut oil outperforms isopropyl alcohol as an antiseptic, making it a soothing acne fighter and nondrying natural alternative to Purell." – Vermen M. Verallo-Rowell, MD, dermatologist and founder of VMV Hypoallergenics
$52 at VMV Hypoallergenics
One Love Organics Vitamin C Facial Serum
“Facial oils have a big job—to rejuvenate your complexion by supplying nutrients in a form that penetrates deeply into the layers of the skin. Unlike conventional moisturizers that combine water, wax and oils, facial oil blends are typically 100-percent active ingredients and contain no fillers." –Suzanne LeRoux, founder of One Love Organics
$75 at One Love Organics
Dr. Kenneth Mark Moisture Cure
"We all know that skin tends to get drier in winter between the cold dry air outside and the dry heat inside. This has a thick, rich emollient base consisting of shea butter, acai, argan and grapeseed extract, but it also contains five different alpha-hydroxy acids for exfoliation and smoothing as well as increasing hydration and elastin and also a state-of-the-art anti-aging peptide to boost collagen production." –Dermatology expert Dr. Kenneth Mark, MD
$175 at Dr. Kenneth Mark
Physician's Formula Rosé All Day Oil-Free Serum
“A personal favorite of mine—I love using the Rosé All Day Oil-Free Serum because I have dry skin. I am able to reapply the product throughout the day for hydration, and I love the subtle glow.” –Physicians Formula and Physicians Coalition member, Dr. Rachael Cayce, MD
$12.99 at Ulta
Epionce Intensive Nourishing Cream
“In the winter months, you might need to change your daily moisturizer due to the harsh weather drying out your skin. The ingredients in this product from the makers of Renewal Facial Cream make it suitable for any skin type. Try applying as a night cream to get the benefits of extra hydration if it’s too heavy under makeup for the day.” –Dermatologist Dr. Carl Thornfeldt, MD
$108 at Epionce
Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Tonic
“Powerful antioxidants like Kakadu plum can also help to control dryness and itching associated with inflammatory scalp conditions like seborrheic dermatitis that often flare in winter. For patients requiring medicinal treatment for scalp conditions that flare in winter, I always recommend alternating those treatments with high-quality natural hair care ingredients like tea tree oil to prevent overdrying and breakage.” –Dermatologist and consultant to Tea Tree Dr. Amy Rose, MD
$40 at John Paul Mitchell Systems
Arbonne RE9 Advanced Prepwork Hydrating Dew Cream
“Dew creams are hydrating topical creams that are light. Some also contain naturally derived sources of vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant. Dew creams are perfect for the person who wants to hydrate their skin during the harsh winter months without feeling too greasy.” –Naissan O. Wesley, MD, FACMS and Arbonne Scientific Advisory Board Member
$46 at Arbonne
Dove Dermacare Scalp Shampoo
"Many people think that a flaky scalp is actually caused by dry skin, so they apply oils to try to hydrate it. This actually can make flaking worst. Dandruff is caused by yeast on the skin that promotes inflammation, which we see as flecks.
Using a zinc-pyrithione-containing shampoo can help lower levels of yeast to improve flaking. Massage it with your fingertips into your scalp and let it sit while you sing the alphabet, then rinse." –Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD
$4.89 at Target
Phyto-C Skin Care E in C Serum
"Vitamins C and E are potent antioxidants that protect your skin from free-radical damage. They also interfere with abnormal pigment production to help brighten the skin. Combining the two actually provides greater benefit than using either alone." –Joshua Zeichner, MD
$63–$120 at Phyto-C
DERMAdoctor Lucky Bamboo Jukyeom 9x Water Gel
"During the colder months it’s important to make sure your skin is hydrated. I love our Lucky Bamboo Jukyeom 9x Water Gel for this because it’s lightweight yet incredibly moisturizing. The gel formulation keeps it from feeling heavy on your skin, but it’s packed with essential minerals and antioxidants to make it super nourishing. The secret is its powerhouse ingredient, Jukyeom 9x. Created by Korean monks over 1,000 years ago, it’s known for its powerful antioxidant and calming qualities, which make it great for combating redness during the winter season." -Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder of DERMADoctor Dr. Audrey Kunin, MD
$54 at DERMAdoctor
