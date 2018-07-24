These Are the Makeup Finds Top Dermatologists Can’t Live Without

In a world of influencers, bloggers and vloggers, a simple click is all you need to see tons of opinions on which products are worth the money and others that shouldn’t make the cut. While that may sound helpful, it can be quite overwhelming and confusing when one product that works for a certain person doesn’t do the same for your complexion. It’s no secret that we all have different skin types, colors and sensitivities that make it impossible for one product to fit all. One concealer might be a Holy Grail for your bestie, but can cause unwanted breakouts when you swipe it on.
To save you from a total headache, we got the scoop from skin experts, who may or may not be makeup gurus on which cosmetics pass the healthy skin and performance test in their book. From creamy concealers to poppy lip colors, these are the makeup must-haves from top dermatologists in the industry.
Babo Botanicals Lip Tint Conditioner SPF 15
“I love this multitasking, moisturizing lip color because it provides sun protection for my lips and adds a hint of color.” –Tiffany Jow Libby, MD, dermatologist
$7 at Target
Beautyblender
“This makeup sponge is much easier to use and clean than a traditional makeup brush, and the application is much smoother and more even.” –Sejal Shah, MD, NYC cosmetic dermatologist
$20 at Sephora
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50
“I love that this brand utilizes SPF with their powders. It’s phenomenal!” –Dhaval Bhanusali, MD, NYC dermatologist
$65 at ColoreScience
Dermablend Quick Fix Concealer
“I carry concealer around to hide under-eye bags and spot fix any red spots throughout the day. It’s amazing what a little concealer can do!” –Dendy Engleman, MD, cosmetic dermatologist
$26 at Macy’s
Isdinceutics Skin Drops
“Originally developed for helping vitiligo patients, the skin drops are the favorite camouflage for patients with hyperpigmentation. One drop can be mixed with your favorite foundation to evenly cover the entire face and neck and the color doesn’t smudge off when you sweat.” –Suneel Chilukuri, MD, cosmetic dermatologist
$52 at Isdin
It Cosmetics Your Skin but Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
“This product gives even, natural-looking cosmetic coverage with broad-spectrum sun protection. It is ideal to use every morning either by itself or layered on top of a moisturizer with sunscreen.” –Joshua Zeichner, MD, NYC dermatologist
$38 at Sephora
La Roche-Posay Micellar Water
“This is my favorite makeup remover. The micellar molecules in this liquid cleanser attract dirt and makeup without leaving a greasy residue on the skin.” –Tiffany Jow Libby, MD, dermatologist
$20 at Target
NARS Radiant Concealer
“This concealer not only conceals and stays in place but also hydrates and provides antioxidants to your complexion. It contains light-diffusing mineral powder to reflect light and reduce the appearance of lines and dark circles.” –Sejal Shah, MD, NYC cosmetic dermatologist
$30 at Ulta
NYC Cover Stick Concealer
“This budget-friendly concealer comes in multiple shades and covers browns and reds so my genetic under-eye circles are gone—at least during the day!” –Mona Gohara, MD, NYC dermatologist
$2 at New York Color
Tom Ford Lip Color in Indian Rose
“I love that Tom Ford lipsticks have a creamy texture and last all day long.” –Dendy Engleman, MD, cosmetic dermatologist
$52 at Net-a-Porter
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Skin-Smoothing Loose Powder
“This powder is extremely lightweight and also offers advanced Ceramide anti-aging benefits to help renew skin's appearance.” –Dendy Engleman, MD, cosmetic dermatologist
$30 at Elizabeth Arden
Fenty Beauty Match Stick Trio
“The colors complement each other beautifully, and the design of the sticks makes contouring idiot-proof.” –Michelle Henry, MD, NYC dermatologist
$54 at Sephora
