These Are the Makeup Finds Top Dermatologists Can’t Live Without

In a world of influencers, bloggers and vloggers, a simple click is all you need to see tons of opinions on which products are worth the money and others that shouldn’t make the cut. While that may sound helpful, it can be quite overwhelming and confusing when one product that works for a certain person doesn’t do the same for your complexion. It’s no secret that we all have different skin types, colors and sensitivities that make it impossible for one product to fit all. One concealer might be a Holy Grail for your bestie, but can cause unwanted breakouts when you swipe it on.

To save you from a total headache, we got the scoop from skin experts, who may or may not be makeup gurus on which cosmetics pass the healthy skin and performance test in their book. From creamy concealers to poppy lip colors, these are the makeup must-haves from top dermatologists in the industry.