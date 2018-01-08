StyleCaster
13 Game-Changing Oral Hygiene Products for Your Best Smile Yet

13 Game-Changing Oral Hygiene Products for Your Best Smile Yet

13 Game-Changing Oral Hygiene Products for Your Best Smile Yet
Photo: ImaxTree

Even if you’re not a fan of flashing a wide-mouthed smile, that doesn’t mean you should completely neglect oral hygiene. Besides brushing daily and bi-annual visits to the dentist, there are a host of habits and products that will keep your mouth in check. And the best part is you don’t have to spend a ridiculous amount of money to snag any of them.

Outside of toothpaste and floss, oral hygiene brands (and some makeup ones, too) have expanded their lineups to include everything from oil-pulling rinses to wipes designed specifically for wine stains. Ahead, we’ve gathered the latest and greatest products that will whip your teeth and breath into check pronto.

1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | CPS Prime Interdental Brushes
CPS Prime Interdental Brushes

Sick of hurting your gums with disposable string? Skip your traditional floss for these fine little brushes that make one single cleaning movement.  They’re also eco-friendly and last 3-4 weeks as opposed to a one-time use, and are available in multiple sizes so there’s one for everyone.

$10.95 for 5-pack, at Curaprox

Photo: Curaprox
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | Hello Activated Charcoal Toothpaste
Hello Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

Charcoal is renowned for its antibacterial properties, so putting it in toothpaste is a no-brainer. This black paste, which can easily replace your traditional toothpaste, is made with gentle, “natural-friendly” ingredients and incredible whitening properties, like coconut oil and fresh mint. It's also vegan for those with sensitive gums.

$5.99, at Hello Products

Photo: Hello
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | APA White Duo
APA White Duo

Dr. Michael Apa, DDS, the dentist behind the Olsens and Uma Thurman, is the man behind this portable and super-easy to use two-part system that gives in-office level whitening in just FIVE days. After brushing, apply the gel from the pen to teeth and follow with whitening films for 90 minutes a day for five days.

$150, at Net-a-Porter

Photo: APA
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | Curaprox Black Is White Chewing Gum
Curaprox Black Is White Chewing Gum

This vegan-friendly gum contains activated charcoal to gently remove discoloration and effectively whiten teeth. It also contains Hydroxylapatite, which remineralizes and strengthens enamel and Xylitol – an actual sugar that prevents decay.

$6.95, at Curaprox (Available February 2018)

Photo: Curaprox
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen
tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen

This bleach-free, minty gel is an on-the-go solution for brightening dull teeth. The brand's patented calcium complex works to break up dark spots and stains, while the soft bristle brush ensures no-mess application.

$22, at tarte Cosmetics

Photo: tarte
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | The Dirt Oil Pulling Mouth Wash
The Dirt Oil Pulling Mouth Wash

Oil-pulling is a surefire way to remove gross bacteria from the mouth, but when done with coconut oil, it can taste pretty unpleasant. The Dirt's vegan-friendly secret sauce is infused with clove and mint, which mimics the more familiar taste of a toothpaste.

$39.99, at The Dirt

Photo: The Dirt
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light

This drugstore staple now comes with a UV light (the same technology used in dentists' offices), so theh whitening gel can work more quickly and effectively.

$70, at Target

Photo: Crest
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | Miswak Club Natural Teeth Whitening Kit
Miswak Club Natural Teeth Whitening Kit

Miswak is a teeth-cleaning twig that's been used for thousands of years in the Middle East. Chew on the stick for a few minutes and watch it transform into a makeshift toothbrush that you can brush against your teeth to prevent plaque and bad breath.

$19.99, at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | True Wine Wipes
True Wine Wipes

Wine mouth is so real, but these pocket-sized wipes, which you can wipe directly onto your teeth, will instantly erase any signs of happy hour.

$7.51, at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | Glo Pop 3 Day Teeth Whitening Treatment
Glo Pop 3 Day Teeth Whitening Treatment

Whitening trays can get messy, which is why we love this three-day kit. Simply apply the gel to your teeth and watch it dissolve into a foam that you don't have to rinse and is safe to swallow.

$24, at Glo Science

Photo: Glo Science
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | Fig + Yarrow Oral Hygiene Rinse
Fig + Yarrow Oral Hygiene Rinse

Cooling aloe, green tea extract and witch hazel are just a few of the natural ingredients utilized for this antibacterial breath freshener.

$26, at Fig + Yarrow

Photo: Fig + Yarrow
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | Primal Life Tongue Scraper
Primal Life Tongue Scraper

A little known oral care fact is that copper in its purest form packs antibacterial properties that can keep germs at bay, making this tongue scraper a must for banishing bad breath and more.

$7.98, at Primal Life Organics

Photo: Primal Life
STYLECASTER | Oral Hygiene Products | Foreo ISSA Toothbrush
Foreo ISSA Toothbrush

This super sonic toothbrush is made with silicone bristles that are less likely to pick up dirt while sitting on your bathroom sink. The brush also signals its user to switch to a new area of the mouth when it double pulsates every 30 seconds.

$149, at Foreo

Photo: Foreo

