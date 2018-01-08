13 Game-Changing Oral Hygiene Products for Your Best Smile Yet

Even if you’re not a fan of flashing a wide-mouthed smile, that doesn’t mean you should completely neglect oral hygiene. Besides brushing daily and bi-annual visits to the dentist, there are a host of habits and products that will keep your mouth in check. And the best part is you don’t have to spend a ridiculous amount of money to snag any of them.
Outside of toothpaste and floss, oral hygiene brands (and some makeup ones, too) have expanded their lineups to include everything from oil-pulling rinses to wipes designed specifically for wine stains. Ahead, we’ve gathered the latest and greatest products that will whip your teeth and breath into check pronto.
CPS Prime Interdental Brushes
Sick of hurting your gums with disposable string? Skip your traditional floss for these fine little brushes that make one single cleaning movement. They’re also eco-friendly and last 3-4 weeks as opposed to a one-time use, and are available in multiple sizes so there’s one for everyone.
$10.95 for 5-pack, at Curaprox
Photo:
Curaprox
Hello Activated Charcoal Toothpaste
Charcoal is renowned for its antibacterial properties, so putting it in toothpaste is a no-brainer. This black paste, which can easily replace your traditional toothpaste, is made with gentle, “natural-friendly” ingredients and incredible whitening properties, like coconut oil and fresh mint. It's also vegan for those with sensitive gums.
$5.99, at Hello Products
Photo:
Hello
APA White Duo
Dr. Michael Apa, DDS, the dentist behind the Olsens and Uma Thurman, is the man behind this portable and super-easy to use two-part system that gives in-office level whitening in just FIVE days. After brushing, apply the gel from the pen to teeth and follow with whitening films for 90 minutes a day for five days.
$150, at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
APA
Curaprox Black Is White Chewing Gum
This vegan-friendly gum contains activated charcoal to gently remove discoloration and effectively whiten teeth. It also contains Hydroxylapatite, which remineralizes and strengthens enamel and Xylitol – an actual sugar that prevents decay.
$6.95, at Curaprox (Available February 2018)
Photo:
Curaprox
tarte Pearly Girl Vegan Teeth Whitening Pen
This bleach-free, minty gel is an on-the-go solution for brightening dull teeth. The brand's patented calcium complex works to break up dark spots and stains, while the soft bristle brush ensures no-mess application.
$22, at tarte Cosmetics
Photo:
tarte
The Dirt Oil Pulling Mouth Wash
Oil-pulling is a surefire way to remove gross bacteria from the mouth, but when done with coconut oil, it can taste pretty unpleasant. The Dirt's vegan-friendly secret sauce is infused with clove and mint, which mimics the more familiar taste of a toothpaste.
$39.99, at The Dirt
Photo:
The Dirt
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light
This drugstore staple now comes with a UV light (the same technology used in dentists' offices), so theh whitening gel can work more quickly and effectively.
$70, at Target
Photo:
Crest
Miswak Club Natural Teeth Whitening Kit
Miswak is a teeth-cleaning twig that's been used for thousands of years in the Middle East. Chew on the stick for a few minutes and watch it transform into a makeshift toothbrush that you can brush against your teeth to prevent plaque and bad breath.
$19.99, at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon
True Wine Wipes
Wine mouth is so real, but these pocket-sized wipes, which you can wipe directly onto your teeth, will instantly erase any signs of happy hour.
$7.51, at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon
Glo Pop 3 Day Teeth Whitening Treatment
Whitening trays can get messy, which is why we love this three-day kit. Simply apply the gel to your teeth and watch it dissolve into a foam that you don't have to rinse and is safe to swallow.
$24, at Glo Science
Photo:
Glo Science
Fig + Yarrow Oral Hygiene Rinse
Cooling aloe, green tea extract and witch hazel are just a few of the natural ingredients utilized for this antibacterial breath freshener.
$26, at Fig + Yarrow
Photo:
Fig + Yarrow
Primal Life Tongue Scraper
A little known oral care fact is that copper in its purest form packs antibacterial properties that can keep germs at bay, making this tongue scraper a must for banishing bad breath and more.
$7.98, at Primal Life Organics
Photo:
Primal Life
Foreo ISSA Toothbrush
This super sonic toothbrush is made with silicone bristles that are less likely to pick up dirt while sitting on your bathroom sink. The brush also signals its user to switch to a new area of the mouth when it double pulsates every 30 seconds.
$149, at Foreo
Photo:
Foreo