Demi Lovato Reveals New Lob at 2017 Kids Choice Awards

by
Demi Lovato Lob
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Demi Lovato just chopped all her hair off in time for the Kids Choice Awards. [Instagram]

Speaking of which, Selena Gomez has pink hair now. [Allure]

Is this the new anti-highlighter? [Refinery29]

Emilia Clarke just landed a major fragrance campaign with Dolce & Gabbana. [Elle]

The world’s most-valuable apparel brands are Nike and H&M. [Fashionista]

Would you slather blood and breast milk on your face in the name of beauty? [Racked]

There’s a new Beyonce- and Jay-Z-themed restaurant in Sydney. [Marie Claire]

The top-selling beauty products on Amazon are all under $10. [Byrdie]

MORE: A Mesh Bodysuit Is Fully Dressed, According to Kylie Jenner

