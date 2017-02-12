Uh, Demi Lovato Looks Unrecognizable At The 2017 Grammy Awards

Like any celeb (*cough* Katy Perry *cough* Lucy Hale), Demi Lovato loves a good hair change. In October, the singer graced us with a totally out-of-left-field platinum dye job, and in a classic hair A.D.D. fashion, she swapped it back to chocolate brown just a few days later. Yesterday, Lovato debuted her latest look on Instagram: dark brown, chest-length layers. Tonight, however, Lovato pranced down the 59th Annual Grammy Awards red carpet with incredibly long extensions—we’re talking long ass waves that reach way past her waist.

This awards season, we’ve eagerly watched each red carpet only to be disappointed by celebrities playing it safe (but hey, we wouldn’t want to end up on a worst dressed list either.) Tonight Lovato brought back the spark that is awards season and went all out with her extensions—and we’re definitely not complaining. Lovato’s long hair looks on-point against her golden ensemble, and is complimented by a classic brown smoky eye with shimmery undertones. This isn’t the first time Lovato has flirted with extensions, though, as she tried out the look while on tour in August 2016. While we’re not anticipating Lovato’s hair to stick (who knows what she’ll end up looking like tomorrow), we’ll definitely enjoy this solid hair moment while it lasts.