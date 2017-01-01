StyleCaster
The Best Under-$20 Deep Conditioners for Dry, Curly Hair

The Best Under-$20 Deep Conditioners for Dry, Curly Hair

by
The Best Under-$20 Deep Conditioners for Dry, Curly Hair
Photo: ImaxTree

Curly hair is like a needy, fussy house plant. It requires constant moisture, a temperate climate, and some sweet words of encouragement, and then even after your most diligent upkeep, it will almost always turn into a shriveled piece of garbage without warning and for no reason. And that’s curly hair on a normal day. Which means during the winter, a.k.a. right now, when the dry air is slowly turning your curls into a fuzzy frizz ball, you need to run some serious damage control with weekly deep conditioner treatments.

If you’re not already using a deep conditioner, we hope that your curls haven’t taken over your life like Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors. But even if it has, you can still tame the beast by combing a super-rich deep conditioner weekly through dry hair (yup, you read that correctly—conditioners can’t permeate wet, swollen hair strands as effectively as they can with dry strands, so always apply your deep conditioner to dry hair, section by section, before hopping in the shower).

Each of these 12 conditioners is specifically formulated to deeply moisturize curly hair for a seriously shiny, smooth, and, most importantly, healthy, finish, which means you’ll finally know the meaning of a “good” hair day, even in the middle of winter. Scroll down to find your favorite, then try one out tonight, lest you live another day with the snarled mess of curls trying to swallow your head.

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: ImaxTree

1 of 12
Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masqu
Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masqu

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque, $12.99; at SheaMoisture

Photo: SheaMoisture
Made Beautiful True Intense Treatment Masque
Made Beautiful True Intense Treatment Masque

Made Beautiful True Intense Treatment Masque, $8.99; Made Beautiful

Photo: Made Beautiful
Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask
Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask, $5.99; at Target

Photo: Neutrogena
My Honey Child Honey Hair Mask
My Honey Child Honey Hair Mask

My Honey Child Honey Hair Mask, $20; My Honey Child

Photo: My Honey Child
Mixed Chicks Detangling Deep Conditioner
Mixed Chicks Detangling Deep Conditioner

Mixed Chicks Detangling Deep Conditioner, $10.99; at Mixed Chicks

Photo: Mixed Chicks
Jessicurl Deep Conditioning Treatment
Jessicurl Deep Conditioning Treatment

Jessicurl Deep Conditioning Treatment, $16.95; at Jessicurl

Photo: Jessicurl
It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin
It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin

It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin, $18.99; at Target

Photo: It's a 10
Curl Junkie Hibiscus & Banana Deep Fix Moisturizing Conditioner
Curl Junkie Hibiscus & Banana Deep Fix Moisturizing Conditioner

Curl Junkie Hibiscus & Banana Deep Fix Moisturizing Conditioner, $20; at Curl Junkie

Photo: Curl Junkie
Garnier Whole Blends Repairing Mask Honey Treasures
Garnier Whole Blends Repairing Mask Honey Treasures

Garnier Whole Blends Repairing Mask Honey Treasures, $6.29; at Walgreens

Photo: Garnier
Dove Nutritive Solutions Treatment Mask Intensive Repair
Dove Nutritive Solutions Treatment Mask Intensive Repair

Dove Nutritive Solutions Treatment Mask Intensive Repair, $6.99; at Walgreens

Photo: Dove
Curl Girl Unstress Deep Moisturizing Masque
Curl Girl Unstress Deep Moisturizing Masque

Curl Girl Unstress Deep Moisturizing Masque, $9.99; at Curl Girl

Photo: Curl Girl
Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner
Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner

Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner, $12; at Alikay Naturals

Photo: Alikay Naturals

