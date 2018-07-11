Danielle Brooks’ Beaded Braids Are a Serious Summer Vibe

Danielle Brooks is not, nor ever, going to shy away from being her most authentic self. The Orange is the New Black actress recently took to Instagram to show off her bodacious bod, but after gawking at the pictures for a solid five minutes, we firmly believe it’s her beaded cornrows that make the whole thing a serious summer vibe.

The shots feature Brooks in a pool wearing an orange (how fitting) one-piece bathing suit and beaded cornrows down to her backside. Instead of capping them off with uniform beads, though, Brooks went with varying colors and sizes giving us the summer inspiration we never knew we were missing. We have the actress’ go-to hairstylist Tish Celestine to thank for creating, as she says, a real braids and beads moment.

Aside from obvious hair goals, Brooks also gave major body positivity goals when she captioned the photo, “Why Photoshop When You This P•H•A•T (Pretty, Hot, and Tempting) #200plusclub #voiceofthecurves.” Can’t argue with that.

There’s nothing to not love about this look; the style, the posing, the hair, the confidence. And although Summer 2018 is almost over, we’re adopting this attitude for the remaining time.