The Oil Dakota Johnson Uses to Fall Asleep While Traveling

Trying to fall asleep on a plane is sometimes harder than the actual process of becoming a pilot. And as someone who travels a lot, Dakota Johnson knows this all too well. In a recent interview with Elle the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star revealed her secret to getting some shut-eye while traveling.

Instead of willing herself to sleep or praying to the gods, she relies on CBD oil while on-the- go. According to The Sleep Doctor, Michael Breus, CBD— the non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana and industrial hemp plants— “has the ability to reduce anxiety, which can be helpful in reducing sleep difficulties and improving sleep quality.”

Lucky for everyone, CBD is legal in all 50 states and is easy to administer. As for Johnson, she sublingually drops them into her mouth, which means you drop the oil under your tongue, let it sit there about a minute and swallow. By putting it under your tongue and waiting a few seconds, the oil absorbs directly through the mucous membrane and into the mouth. After absorption, it is a direct deposit into the bloodstream, ultimately bypassing digestion and maintaining the highest strength possible.

This may or may not be your first introduction to the many benefits of CBD oil, but with the growing acceptance of marijuana in all its forms, it probably won’t be the last. Hey, it might just be your saving grace for sleep, too.