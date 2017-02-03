You Need to See Dakota Johnson’s NSFW “Fifty Shades Darker” Braid

Raise your hand if you’re super excited to see Fifty Shades Darker. Uh…probably not many hands, huh. Yeah, we’re kind of in the same boat—like, sure, watching some uncomfortable-looking sex scenes is mildly interesting, and that Zayn and Taylor Swift song is pretty great, but we’re not exactly losing our minds over the previews. Until, of course, we saw Dakota Johnson’s insanely gorgeous braid at last night’s premiere. Then, we promptly freaked out.

Is braid porn a thing? Because if so, Johnson’s hair just made the top of our favorites list. For the Fifty Shades Darker premiere in Los Angeles last night, Johnson stepped out in a fluttery, pale-peach gown and one of the coolest messy braids we’ve seen in a while, compliments of hair mastermind Mark Townsend, who Instagrammed a behind-the-scenes photo of the braid after the premiere.

The twisted, textured braid was the result of a ton of dry shampoo, volumizing spray, and a few thousand bobby pins. After blowing out Johnson’s hair with a root-boosting spray and a round brush, Townsend (who is a Dove ambassador) sprayed a paddle brush with Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo and brushed it through her hair for texture. After clipping the front few inches of hair back, he began twisting and braiding small sections of hair, slowly weaving and braiding them together to create one giant, thick braid, which he secured with a few clear elastics.

Naturally, you are not Mark Townsend, and obviously, the above directions will hardly help you to look exactly like Dakota Johnson. But you can still try the look at home and get a similar result if you just spray the hell out of your hair with texturizing spray and dry shampoo, and bobby pin every little section that threatens to pop out of the braid. Or, just leave it messy and loose—you are trying to look like a sex-crazed BDSM character, right? We thought so.