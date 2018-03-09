Daisy Ridley Dyed Her Hair Fiery Red, and We’re 100-Percent Here for It

Move aside, Bella Thorne. Daisy Ridley might be Hollywood’s newest hair chameleon. One month after ditching her natural mousy-brown locks for a full head of golden-blonde hair, the 25-year-old actress is sporting a new shade: fiery red. Needless to say, we’re 100-percent here for it.

The “Star Wars” actress debuted her new look on Friday in London, England, where she was photographed leaving a building with gorgeous copper-red hair. Though Ridley kept her just-dyed tresses in a tight updo, we still got a sufficient look at her new soft-amber hair color, which she paired with a blue velvet dress.

No word yet on if Ridley’s new hair color is for a film or just because she likes it (judging from her one-month stint as a blonde, we’re going to assume the latter), but whatever the reason may be, one thing is for sure. She looks damn good as a ginger and we can’t wait to see the full ‘do.