This $9 Eyeliner Was the Most-Popular Eyeliner at CVS in 2016

Beauty-product recommendations are hardcore subjective. The skin-clearing toner that transforms your face into an ethereal angel may break your friend’s out in hives, and the super-creamy lipstick that your friend swears by might make your mouth look like a flaky, shriveled grape. But the one recommendation you can’t argue with? The one that’s chosen by numbers—cold, hard, numbers, like those on CVS’s list of the most-sold beauty products of 2016. Yeah, get excited.



Yesterday, CVS released its list of the 12 best-selling beauty products across all of its stores in the country. Some victors were unsurprising, like the cult-favorite Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water and NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream (which, by the way, is one of our all-time favorite lip gloss-lipstick hybrids), while other winners, like the E.l.f. Poreless Face Primer and Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick in Dark Wine, were pleasant surprises that definitely deserve recognition.

But the top, best-of-the-best, all-purpose eyeliner across all CVS purchases in 2016 was the Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner in literally any of its seven colors (which include an eggplant, forest green, and sapphire blue, because why not?), with CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner in Black Onyx winning the title of the best-selling black eyeliner of all CVS eyeliners. Not only are these eyeliners under $9 each, but both come with a built-in smudger and self-sharpener, so you have literally no reason not to fall in love with both of these products.

Check out the rest of the best-selling CVS list (in no particular order), and then head over to the drugstore a.s.a.p. to pick up literally every single thing below.

Top 12 CVS Beauty Products of 2016:

Primer: E.l.f. Poreless Face Primer

Eyeliner: CoverGirl Perfect Point Plus Eyeliner in Black Onyx

Oil Blotters: CVS Health Oil Absorbing Sheets

Makeup Remover: CVS Makeup Remover Cleansing Cloth Towelettes

Top Coat: Essie Gel Setter Top Coat

Micellar Water: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All in 1 Cleanser & Waterproof Makeup Remover

Lipstick/Lip Gloss: NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in Stockholm

Shampoo/Conditioner: Pantene Pro-V Classic Clean 2in1 Shampoo and Conditioner

Eyeliner: Revlon Colorstay Eye Liner

Top Coat: Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Top Coat

Hair Spray: Tresemme Tres Two Extra Hold Aerosol Hairspray

Lipstick: Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick in Dark Wine