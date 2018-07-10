CVS Just Launched Over 40 New Beauty Products That Won’t Break Bank

CVS, otherwise known as the one-stop-shop for almost everything we need to keep sane (like a killer lipstick and late night snacks) is never done introducing us to the latest in skin, hair, and makeup. Earlier this year, the drugstore chain made waves with an expansive launch into the K-beauty-sphere, but not without completely abandoning the brands that help keep them in business.
Now, just in time for those who are already running out of their summer makeup, over 40 new products have touched down in physical stores, as well as online. Ahead are 21 standout options from L’Oreal, Maybelline, and more. Which one will you be trying?
Almay Goddess Gloss™
This sheer, layerable formula transforms any lipstick with dazzling effect. Can be worn alone for an iridescent glow on lips.
$9.99 at CVS
Almay
L.A. Girl Holographic Gloss Topper
Wear alone for a soft shimmery effect or as a lip topper over any lip color for an instant iridescent transformation. It's also enriched with Vitamin E, Aloe and Rosehip Seed Oil to condition and keeps lips soft and smooth.
$4.99 at CVS (later this month)
L.A. Girl
wet n wild® Lash Renegade Mascara in Avenging Amethyst
The unique built-in fiber formula boosts volume and length, and helps provide the appearance of thick, lush, ultra-high impact lashes.
$5.99 at CVS
wet n wild
Milani Keep It Full Nourishing Lip Plumper
Available in 6 shades, this luxe gloss and nourishing treatment in one features an addictive lip refreshing sensation and a lip maximizing applicator that’s perfect for one swipe application.
$8.99 at CVS
Milani
e.l.f. Stardust Glitter Eyeliner
This gel glitter liner transforms your existing eyeliner to a metallic finish.
$5 at CVS
e.l.f. Cosmetics
WUNDERKISS Lip Plumping Gloss
WUNDERKISS is infused with a concentrated lip plumping complex, which as you apply will give you a sensation of heating and cooling for plumper, more kissable lips. Available in five colors, including clear.
$19.95 at CVS
WUNDER Beauty
L’OREAL Infallible Longwear Foundation Shaping Sticks
The first shaping sticks to cover, strobe and blush for the perfectly shaped canvas.
$12.99 at CVS (later this month)
L’OREAL Paris
L’OREAL Paradise Enchanted Fruit-Scented Blush
This blush is available in captivating, warm tonal shades with the most alluring, soft feel and an enchanting fruit scent.
$12.99 at CVS
L’OREAL Paris
L’OREAL Voluminous Original Mascara Burgundy
The product builds and separates lashes for up to 5X fuller lashes. Wear alone for rich color and volume or as a topper with Voluminous Original Black.
$7.99 at CVS
L’OREAL Paris
Maybelline Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick Makeup
Maybelline’s first oil-in-stick lipstick has 60 percent reflective oils for an irresistible shine.
$8.29 at CVS
Maybelline
Maybelline Super Stay® Multi-Use Foundation Stick Makeup
Maybelline New York's first multi-use foundation stick for up to 24-hour wear.
$11.99 at CVS
Maybelline
Maybelline The Falsies Washable Mascara Makeup
The unique flexible wand helps to lift and separate, delivering the look of more lashes. Patented spoon brush and Kera-Fiber formula builds 8X more volume to achieve The Falsies lash effect.
$7.99 at CVS
Maybelline
NYX Away We Glow Liquid Booster
A new liquid formula of ultra-concentrated, light-reflecting drops designed to boost your features with a luminous glow or a sun-kissed tint.
$17 at CVS
NYX Cosmetics
NYX Worth the Hype Waterproof Mascara
A lengthening and volumizing mascara in a waterproof formula.
$8 at CVS
NYX Cosmetics
Peripera Ink Fitting Shadow
This long-wearing eyeshadow features coating pigment, Double Coated Powder, that keeps color true and rich for hours.
$8 at CVS
Peripera
Peripera Oil Capture Pact
This multi-functioning product helps slow down sebum production for an oil-free look. Can also be used in hair to reduce oil production.
$15.99 at CVS
Peripera
Peripera Speedy Brow Cara
A water, sweat and sebum-resistant, long-lasting polymer is gently applied while leaving a smooth finish for standout, texture-set brows.
$11.99 at CVS
Peripera
Revlon ColorStay Brow Tint
A liquid dip liner that allows you to accurately replicate natural hair-like strokes.
$9.99 at CVS
Revlon
Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation
Full coverage foundation with a matte finish that lasts all-day without weighing you down.
$14.29 at CVS
Revlon
COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Metallic Lip Color – Getaway
This highly pigmented lip bullet with a creamy formula delivers a rich, pigmented color and finish in just one swipe.
$8.79 at CVS
COVERGIRL
COVERGIRL TruNaked Scented Eyeshadow Palettes
The new Chocoholic and Peach Punch palettes feature colors inspired by the hottest and bestselling palettes in prestige with scent included for an irresistible sensorial experience.
$12.99 at CVS
COVERGIRL