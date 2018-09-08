15 Stylish Scrunchies for Upgrading Your Basic Ponytail

Scrunchies have never gone out of style. Like bobby pins and a good deep conditioner, they’re one of those hair-care staples we always keep around the house. And some of our favorite famous fashionistas can’t stop wearing them on the red carpet. In 2018, throwback trends are making a major comeback, and big, fancy ponytail holders are at the top of the pack.

And while we love window-shopping designer options (like this pink leather one from Balenciaga), the chances of our actually buying one are slim to none. So if you’re in the same shopping state of mind as we are and want to upgrade your basic pony on a budget, here are some elevated looks for a fraction of the price.