10 Cute Haircuts for Growing Out Hair, According to Celeb Hairstylists

Short summer haircuts are fun, but the reality is they come with things to consider. For starters, a short, messy swooped-back style may be nice at first, but when you decide to grow it out, the real fun begins. Read: There will be awkward lengths that only an expert can fix.
The good news is there are loads of tips (like using a curling iron to hide any unevenness and adding accessories to give the style a bit more life) and styles to get you through the tough times.
We promise it gets better, that’s why we spoke to a few experts to give us a few ideas to keep your haircut looking fly during the not-so-fun growing out stage. Enjoy!
The Sleek Bob and Lob
“This is my favorite haircut,” says Modern Family’s key hairstylist, Jessica Elbaum. “It works great on all types of hair, and it’s all one length so it’s a very easy haircut to grow out.”
Photo:
instagram / @theyoungamericansalon
The Sleek Bob and Lob
"Women of various textures can wear the lob and still maintain length," says Nadia Vassell, founder of the Nadia Vassell Salon. "The lob haircut is perfect for the woman who wants to make a change to their length but does not want to go for the big chop."
Photo:
ImaxTree
The Sleek Bob and Lob
Try adding very subtle layers to soften the ends of a blunt lob cut, says Vassell.
Photo:
instagram / @hairbymindymerliss
The Layered Lob
“I suggest layering past the shoulders when wearing a layered lob,” says Elbaum. “Layers can be tough to grow out, but if they are long layers they’re easy to blend in during your growing-out phase. It’s also easy to add extensions.”
Photo:
instagram / @beautyby__anna
The Layered Lob
Sometimes layers don't always lay flat during the growing-out process. Try flat-ironing your hair (Instyler makes great flatirons) to hide the layers during the rough times, says Elbaum.
Photo:
instagram / @dudeidohair
The Layered Lob
Don't be afraid to switch up your layered lob with loose curls for a fun beachy look, says Elbaum.
Photo:
instagram / @dylanmenczywor
The Pixie Cut
"The pixie cut makes me so happy because it can be worn in so many styles," says Vassell. She enjoys creating deep finger waves and encouraging her clients to wear the cut in their natural curls. You can never have a bad hair day with this look, she says.
Photo:
instagram / @tressesinvogue
The Pixie Cut
Are you ready for the cut but can't quite get the look at home? Vassell suggests creating a part on one side and brush the top into either side with a soft brush. Finally, secure the look with a silk scarf and tie the knot in the front.
Photo:
instagram / @shorthairxpress
The Pixie Cut
Add color to your pixie cut to make it pop!
Photo:
instagram / @shorthairxpress
Defined Curls
“Curls are great because as hair gets longer, it takes on a less round shape and falls more into a crescent shape,” says hairstylist Tippi Shorter, who has created looks for Alicia Keys, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Hudson.
Photo:
instagram / @curlyhair_cuties
Defined Curls
The best way to maintain at home is by pulling hair into a loose ponytail (also known as the pineapple) on top of your head for bedtime and shaking hair out in the morning for a fresh look, says Shorter.
Photo:
instagram / @teenpolish_
Defined Curls
A wash-and-go shape is great for curls, coils and waves, says Shorter. On hair that’s more dense, twisting or braiding to define the texture will make this round shape last for days.
Photo:
instagram / @lizaavargas
Loose Braids
Braids are a great way to give your hair a break from the many manipulations we do to our hair on a daily basis, says Vassell.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Loose Braids
Remember: It's very important that your braider is an expert and doesn't braid too tight around your edges.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Loose Braids
If your braid needs to appear fuller, don't be afraid to add hair extensions to blend in with your natural hair color.
Photo:
instagram / @megp_willowsalonspa
The Small Bun
Buns are great because they allow you to give your hair a break from over-manipulation during the growing-out stage, says Shorter.
Photo:
ImaxTree
The Small Bun
Try adding two low buns for a fun, carefree look.
Photo:
ImaxTree
The Small Bun
Or add a part to give dimension. Also, apply edge tamer for super-sleek edges.
Photo:
ImaxTree
The Afro
If your hair is very curly, just add water and allow your hair to curl into its natural state. Add flower accessories for a hint of fun.
Photo:
instagram / @yudisrivas
The Afro
Opt for small braids on the top of your Afro for a nice touch of fun.
Photo:
instagram / @naturally.coily
The Afro
If your Afro lacks definition, try a wet or dry twist-out in various sizes to add depth and dimension.
Photo:
instagram / @naturally.coily
Choppy Bangs
Short, choppy bangs give a playful twist to an otherwise simple haircut.
Photo:
instagram / @jesuisyws
Choppy Bangs
Longer, choppy bangs also work on lobs and longer haircuts. "This is a universal style and fits all face shapes with minor tweaks," says Shorter. "Not a lot of product and fuss are needed to make this shape look polished, which makes it a favorite."
Photo:
instagram / @ericashairaffair
Choppy Bangs
This cut grows out into a lob and then into invisible layers, says Shorter.
Photo:
instagram / @bookwithcook
Pulled Back
When in doubt, pull it back! Slick back your strands with a gel or flake-free pomade.
Photo:
instagram / @elowenrude
Pulled Back
A combed-back short chop is always in.
Photo:
instagram / @bethany_2727
Pulled Back
Add a striking color to turn heads.
Photo:
instagram / @anotherday_anotherdo
The Pompadour
Look to the pompadour for another pulled-back style with a bit of control.
Photo:
instagram / @thecolouredwaltz
The Pompadour
Who says only guys can wear pompadours? We love that it's great for achieving a perfectly sculpted, textured updo with very little hair.
Photo:
instagram / @lina_sewhistorically