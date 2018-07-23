10 Cute Haircuts for Growing Out Hair, According to Celeb Hairstylists

Short summer haircuts are fun, but the reality is they come with things to consider. For starters, a short, messy swooped-back style may be nice at first, but when you decide to grow it out, the real fun begins. Read: There will be awkward lengths that only an expert can fix.

The good news is there are loads of tips (like using a curling iron to hide any unevenness and adding accessories to give the style a bit more life) and styles to get you through the tough times.

We promise it gets better, that’s why we spoke to a few experts to give us a few ideas to keep your haircut looking fly during the not-so-fun growing out stage. Enjoy!