21 Celebrity Pixie Cuts That Will Inspire You to Go Shorter

Amanda Williams
by
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

Let’s face it: Cutting your hair is a big deal. There are many reasons we may opt for such a drastic change, but the best reason is doing it because we simply want to.

If and when it comes to that point, you may need a bit of inspiration. The first people we turn to are some of our favorite celebrities, such as Zendaya and Zoe Kravitz.

MORE: Silk- and Satin-Lined Products for Your Healthiest Hair Yet

Coco Chanel once said, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” With that said, we’re spotlighting some of the most innovative, inspiring, and chicest pixie cuts in Hollywood right now.

STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

She began the New Year by ditching her long golden locks for this sweet pixie and surprised us all.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Zendaya
Zendaya

Whether it's with a smooth blowout or long, glistening dreadlocks, Zendaya never ceases to surprise us with her creative hairdos.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose

The "Orange Is the New Black" star's slicked-back cut gives a whole new meaning to the term girl crush.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

The mother of the Kardashian/Jenner clan has worn her boss-lady pixie for as long as we can remember. It's probably safe to say that she won't be changing it up anytime soon.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson

It's hard to choose which hairstyle is best when Scarlett Johansson decides to switch things up. One thing is for sure: She never disappoints.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Viola Davis
Viola Davis

Regardless of the setting or occasion, Viola Davis’s diverse hairstyles always make a statement.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco

This edgy cut has elevated the "Big Bang Theory" actress's entire look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Jamie Pressly
Jamie Pressly

The Emmy Award–winning actress came into 2018 with a clean, swanky pixie cut.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Kehlani
Kehlani

Last year, Kehlani embraced a positive new lifestyle and daring new ’do to match.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Halle Berry
Halle Berry

Halle Berry has changed her look numerous times, but short hair will forever be her trademark.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae

Though Janelle Monae plays with many forms of styled short hair, this black-and-platinum slicked-back ’do takes the cake.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

We're loving the actress and model's rose-blonde pixie.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams is the perfect example of the amount of ways that one can wear the color blonde. The actress has ranged from dirty blonde to bleach blonde to millennial-pink blonde with just two inches of hair.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz

Though she is the spitting image of her mother, Zoë Kravitz made it a little easier for us to differentiate them when she said goodbye to her platinum locs and channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Kate Mara
Kate Mara

Though she told People that her father detests her new look, Kate Mara seems very happy with her new trim.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga

The "Loving" actress cut her long hair for the film, but decided to keep the short, curly style long after the movie's release.

Photo: Getty Images / Amanda Williams
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Halsey
Halsey

This year, the singer's been embracing her short, natural hair and wearing it blonde.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood

Since her big chop, the "Westworld" actress has become well-known for her wild and daring short hair looks.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown

It's very rare to see a child star with pixie-short hair, but after the introduction of her character on "Stranger Things," Millie Bobby Brown’s short styles have taken the red carpet to new heights.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson

The singer continues to serve pixie hair goals as her career reaches exciting new heights.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Cute Celebrity Pixie Cuts | Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart surprised fans a few times when she transformed her long hair into a buzz cut and eventually, a variety of edgy-styled pixie ’dos.

Photo: Getty Images

