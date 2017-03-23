10 Curly Hair Ponytails to Change Up Your Look

Let’s be real, ponytails are pretty much a way of life for 99.9 percent of the population. We’ll be rocking a pony forever, but sometimes it’s great to switch it up and try something new and fresh—and that’s why we’re loving throwing our hair up into curly ponytail right now.
From twists to braids and everything in between, there are a million ways to put your own spin on the curly ponytail, and why we’ve assembled some inspiration.
Originally published August 2013. Updated March 2017.