StyleCaster
Share

10 Curly Hair Ponytails to Change Up Your Look

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Curly Hair Ponytails to Change Up Your Look

by
1167 Shares
10 Curly Hair Ponytails to Change Up Your Look
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Persians/Getty Images

Let’s be real, ponytails are pretty much a way of life for 99.9 percent of the population. We’ll be rocking a pony forever, but sometimes it’s great to switch it up and try something new and fresh—and that’s why we’re loving throwing our hair up into curly ponytail right now.

MORE: 25 of the Best New Haircuts to Copy This Spring

From twists to braids and everything in between, there are a million ways to put your own spin on the curly ponytail, and why we’ve assembled some inspiration.

MORE: This New $7 Dry Shampoo Truly Transformed My Hair

Originally published August 2013. Updated March 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

How can you go wrong with a big waves and some serious pastel color?

Photo: Instagram/@haircolorido

Leaving pieces to frame the face and putting some volume in the crown is perfect for a soft curl at the bottom of this ponytail.

Photo: Instagram/@sianhill_hq

If you're in need of a remedy for unruly bangs but want some curl in your ponytail too, braid it!  Wrap the braid around your elastic and your ready to go.

Photo: Twist Me Pretty

An unexpected detail makes a curly ponytail the best it can be.

Photo: Instagram/@mitsunorisaigusa

A pretty clip adds an elegant touch for a fancy night out.

Photo: Instagram/@li_muah

Combine volume, a twist and a braid all together for a statement making, curly ponytail.

Photo: Instagram/@socialhairsalon

If you're not into that much volume, no worries.  A low pony with a sleek front can have just as much drama.

Photo: Instagram/@tamrynmoffatt

Voluminous, classic curls in long hair are perfect for a subdued ponytail.

Photo: Hairpedia Club

Great for a formal event, gorgeous wave-like styled hair twisted over the elastic is stunning.

Photo: Instagram/@h.a.i.r.styles

Keep it high! A sky high pony is a fun day-to-day look.

Photo: Instagram/@hairstylistzee

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Best of the Week: Nina Dobrev’s Ponytail, Amanda Seyfried’s Burgundy Lip, More...

Best of the Week: Nina Dobrev’s Ponytail, Amanda Seyfried’s Burgundy Lip, More...
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share