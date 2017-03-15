StyleCaster
17 Celebs You Didn’t Know Have Insanely Pretty Curly Hair

Photo: Getty Images

If you have curly hair, you know how frustrating it can be to see celebrity after celebrity straightening the hell out of their natural curls in favor of stick-straight styles. Like, where’s the curl love? Which is why we’ve been so excited over the recent wave of celebrities who have opted for curls on both the red carpet and on social media, including Halle Berry (uh, still losing it over her Oscars curls), Selena Gomez, and Zendaya. Because unlike most celebrity hair ideas we know we’ll never try on ourselves, these curls are truly inspiring us to ditch all of our hot tools and buy an arsenal of curl-enhancing creams and gels.

Thankfully, gone are the days of crunchy, over-gelled curls from middle school (hide your yearbook; we won’t tell), because we now have the help of approximately one-million cool, new curl products to *finally* give us the curly hair we never thought possible. And if you’ve still got a death-grip on your flat-iron, you’re about to drop it, because we rounded up the best curl inspo from our favorite 17 celebs who all have insanely gorgeous wavy, curly, and kinky hair. Click through to see the photos, and then get ready to run to the shower and wash out your blowout.

Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel
Photo: instagram / @nathalieemmanuel
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys
Photo: instagram / @aliciakeys
Troian Bellisario
Troian Bellisario
Photo: instagram / @tick_tock.bitches
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Photo: instagram / @selenagomez
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Photo: instagram / @halleberry
Beyoncé
Beyoncé
Photo: instagram / @beyonce
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Photo: instagram / @arianagrande
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Photo: instagram / @ritaora
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: instagram / @blakelively
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles
Photo: instagram / @saintrecords
Serayah
Serayah
Photo: instagram / @serayah
Lorde
Lorde
Photo: instagram / @lordemusic
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders
Photo: instagram / @golden_barbie
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: instagram / @vanessahudgens
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg
Photo: instagram / @amandlastenberg
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Photo: instagram / @kerrywashington
Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: instagram / @zendaya

