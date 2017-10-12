6 Curly Hair Hacks That Don’t Require Tons of Product

I spent the greater part of 23 years hating my curly hair. I ironed it, blew it out, braided it– anything to straighten it just a little bit. And as expected, all of that manipulation would eventually damage my strands.

Over time, I realized what kept me from truly loving my coif was the assumption that I needed a gang of products to keep it frizz-free. In reality, they only left me with sticky and crunchy curls. Thankfully, through research (and a lot of trial and error), I’ve discovered six foolproof tricks that make my hair journey a lot more manageable.

1. Sleep With a Silk Pillowcase: The fibers of a silk pillowcase are more gentle than those of a cotton one because they don’t rub against your strands. And because there’s no friction, frizz and breakage are less likely to form. Bonus: the tightly woven fibers in silk also help regulate skin moisture.

2. Put it in a Pineapple: A lot of curly girls get stuck in a cycle of styling their hair every morning because they think air drying overnight will only lead to a matted mess. This seems like an easy solve, but walking around with wet hair is uncomfortable, especially in cold weather. Instead, keep your curls look fresh and bouncy by styling them into a pineapple before bed. When you’re done detangling, flip your head upside down, and gather your hair in a ponytail at the top of your head. It prevents the curls from being flattened out at night and leaves them fresh the next morning. If you’re not already sleeping on a silk pillowcase, you can also wrap your hair in a satin scarf.

3. Replace Your Towel With a T-Shirt: Like a silk pillowcase, its fibers are softer than those of a towel and won’t cause frizz. So, next time you get out of the shower, grab an old t-shirt (I steal my boyfriend’s) and we guarantee you’ll see the difference.

4. Brush it While its Wet: The cardinal rule of curly hair is to avoid brushing while it’s completely dry. Your curls are more likely to return to their natural shape if you detangle while they’re wet.

5. Wash Less: Everyone’s wash schedule is different, but generally speaking, your hair’s natural oils will remain intact if you’re not constantly stripping them with a clarifying shampoo. Don’t be afraid to add a couple extra days or even weeks in between washes.

6. Leave In a Little Conditioner: Curly hair is prone to dryness, so leaving a little product on your strands is another way to lock in moisture as it naturally dries.