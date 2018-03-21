16 Expensive Beauty Products With Cult-Favorite Status

One of the most overused phrases in the beauty stratosphere is cult favorite. We’re not saying the term isn’t useful, but we’ve heard it so much that we sometimes forget what it actually means. So what takes a beauty product from ordinary to “cult favorite?” Longevity, quality ingredients, and word of mouth are just a few of the requirements.
And there’s no shortage of them when you don’t account for price. However, when we do separate those with an expensive price tag, the cold, hard truth is that not a lot of products have the kind of popularity that translates into staying power. Ahead, we’re spotlighting the pricey finds that continue to sell out and garner some of the best reviews in the beauty biz.
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
For more than 10 years, this luxury foundation has been given countless beauty awards and reviews for its creamy lightweight coverage. What separates it from other popular coverage options is the inclusion of oils that absorb into the skin instead of sitting on top of it.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Giorgio Armani
Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum
Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel launched her first-ever fragrance back in 1921, and it's been a top-selling product since then. Its floral notes and delicate glass bottle have become the poster child for the "essence of femininity."
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Chanel
Christian Louboutin Lipstick Rouge Velvet Matte
We'll never grow tired of our red bottoms, especially now that we have a lipstick to match our fashion. A couple of years ago, the designer brand launched one of the most expensive lip colors on the market, complete with a case that turns into a necklace. This line was so successful that last year, it expanded to nail lacquer.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Christian Louboutin
Clarisonic Facial Brush
In 2004, beauty gadgets became more popular than ever when this facial brush was introduced to the masses. Although plenty of other facial cleansing tools have since been invented, this original continues to sell like crazy and stand the test of time.
Available on Amazon
Dior Diorshow Mascara
Designer label aside, this mascara gets amazing reviews simply because it gets the job done. The microfibers in its formula are so heavy duty that they mimic the same look created by faux lash extensions.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Dior
Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder
This iridescent powder was touted as the world's first-ever bronzer when it hit stores back in 1984. Today, that same lightweight formula is praised as one of the more inclusive options available to makeup lovers.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Guerlain
La Mer Moisturizing Cream
Ask a celeb to name her favorite skin-care products and this triple-digit cream is probably on the list. The brand's patented "Miracle Broth" can be used all over the body and is also available in gel form.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
La Mer
Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 25
Dermatologically tested and infused with sun protection, this award-winning concealer is one of the first stick formulas to really take off and change the way we apply our makeup.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Clé de Peau Beauté
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
What are the ingredients in this thick, creamy moisturizer? We might never know. Tilbury concocted this product by using a secret sauce she created while working backstage during countless Fashion Weeks.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Charlotte Tilbury
Mason Pearson Handy Mixture Nylon & Boar Bristle Hair Brush
This grooming tool was patented more than 100 years ago and is made with premium-grade boar bristle to be gentle on the scalp. Its cushion also conforms to the natural shape of your scalp as you brush, making irritation less likely.
$150 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Mason Pearson
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Long before dry shampoo became the It–hair product, this dry spray was and remains a go-to for anyone who wants to build volume without leaving behind white, flaky buildup.
$46 at Oribe
Photo:
Oribe
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
All of Le Labo's fragranced products are handmade and truly unique, but the notes (Australian sandalwood, papyrus, cedarwood) in this cologne remain one of its most recognizable scents.
$184 at Le Labo
Photo:
Le Labo
SK-II Facial Treatment Mask
K-beauty history buffs probably remember when this sheet mask first debuted more than 10 years ago. The vitamin-infused cotton cloth material is what makes it such a game changer, coating the skin in intense hydration.
$95 for 6 masks at SK-II
Photo:
SK-II
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
When we think of skin care that tingles, this vitamin C booster is the first thing that comes to mind. Brightening products are more popular than ever, but SkinCeuticals was way ahead of the curve with this liquid exfoliator that continues to sell like hotcakes.
$165 at SkinCeuticals
Photo:
SkinCeuticals
YSL Touche Éclat
This handy pen is often labeled the "original highlighter" since it debuted long before trends like strobing became popular on social media. It can be used to conceal, highlight, and smooth the skin, all without shimmer or glitter.
$38 at YSL
Photo:
YSL
Urban Decay Naked Palette
Why buy single eyeshadow pans when you can mix and match an entire batch? No palette set is more popular than Urban Decay's eye makeup series, which continues to expand year by year.
$54 at Urban Decay
Photo:
Urban Decay