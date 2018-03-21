16 Expensive Beauty Products With Cult-Favorite Status

One of the most overused phrases in the beauty stratosphere is cult favorite. We’re not saying the term isn’t useful, but we’ve heard it so much that we sometimes forget what it actually means. So what takes a beauty product from ordinary to “cult favorite?” Longevity, quality ingredients, and word of mouth are just a few of the requirements.

And there’s no shortage of them when you don’t account for price. However, when we do separate those with an expensive price tag, the cold, hard truth is that not a lot of products have the kind of popularity that translates into staying power. Ahead, we’re spotlighting the pricey finds that continue to sell out and garner some of the best reviews in the beauty biz.