15 Creamy Eyeshadows for Winter We’re Obsessed With

Other than wearing cozy layers, having an excuse to binge-watch ‘Friends’ for the umpteenth time, and, of course, a million holiday parties, one of the biggest upsides to winter is that your makeup won’t slide off minutes after you put it on.

The downside, though, is that your skin skews dry for a solid four months (thanks to a combination of a major lack of humidity and awful forced indoor heating systems), meaning your makeup won’t look as dewy as it does in warmer weather. You’ve already swapped your powder foundation for something liquid—so why not apply that theory to your lids, too?

“Cream shadows are easily blendable during the dryer months,” says makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci, who notes that they’re more forgiving on dry, chapped skin. “Plus, satin textures give your eyes an inner glow, and they’re great for a quick application because you can use your fingertip to blend.”

But if you have naturally oily eyelids—a fact that boggles the mind of almost any man, I’ve noticed—cream shadows might not stay put as well as you’d hope. Ciucci recommends M.A.C Paints because “they’re still easily to blend, have a good amount of play-time and don’t dry down chalky. Click through to find 15 more of the best creamy eyeshadows that are perfect for winter.