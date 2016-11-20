StyleCaster
15 Creamy Eyeshadows for Winter We’re Obsessed With

15 Creamy Eyeshadows for Winter We're Obsessed With

Photo: Imaxtree

Other than wearing cozy layers, having an excuse to binge-watch ‘Friends’ for the umpteenth time, and, of course, a million holiday parties, one of the biggest upsides to winter is that your makeup won’t slide off minutes after you put it on.

The downside, though, is that your skin skews dry for a solid four months (thanks to a combination of a major lack of humidity and awful forced indoor heating systems), meaning your makeup won’t look as dewy as it does in warmer weather. You’ve already swapped your powder foundation for something liquid—so why not apply that theory to your lids, too?

“Cream shadows are easily blendable during the dryer months,” says makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci, who notes that they’re more forgiving on dry, chapped skin. “Plus, satin textures give your eyes an inner glow, and they’re great for a quick application because you can use your fingertip to blend.”

But if you have naturally oily eyelids—a fact that boggles the mind of almost any man, I’ve noticed—cream shadows might not stay put as well as you’d hope. Ciucci recommends M.A.C Paints because “they’re still easily to blend, have a good amount of play-time and don’t dry down chalky. Click through to find 15 more of the best creamy eyeshadows that are perfect for winter.

 

1 of 15

Mally Beauty Evercolor Shadow Stick Extra, $25; at Ulta

Photo: Mally Beauty

MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Cream, $23; at Sephora

Photo: MAKE UP FOR EVER

RMS Eye Polish, $28; at Need Supply

Photo: RMS

Tarte Double Duty Beauty The Eye Architect Double Ended Liner and Shadow, $24; at Ulta

Photo: Tarte

Maybelline Eye Studio Cream Gel Shadow, $6; at Target

Photo: Maybelline

Milk Makeup Eye Pigment, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Milk Makeup

surratt beauty Prismatique Eyes, $38; at Sephora

Photo: surratt beauty

Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Eyeshadow on Flatiron, $18; at Sephora

Photo: Too Cool For School

Marc Jacobs Beauty
Twinkle Pop Stick Eyeshadow, $28; at Sephora

Photo: Marc Jacobs

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, $29; at Sephora

Photo: Bobbi Brown

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour, $29; at Sephora

Photo: Laura Mercier

Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow Tint for Eyes, $17; at Sephora

Photo: Clinique

Shiseido Shimmering Cream Eye Color, $25; at Sephora

Photo: Shiseido

Milani Bella Eyes Gel Powder Shadow, $4; at Jet

Photo: Milani

Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème-to-Powder Eyeshadow Stick, $18; at Julep

Photo: Julep

