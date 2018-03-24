StyleCaster
The Wildest Instagram Beauty Trends of 2018 Thus Far

by
Photo: ImaxTree

When 2017 ended, we knew the wild beauty trends weren’t going to end with it. As much as people slammed squiggly eyebrows and fur nails, seeing new trends pop up on our Instagram feeds is always entertaining. Now, only three months into 2018, there’s already a whole new list that has left us questioning, gawking, and thinking, “How the hell?”

Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Shares the Easy Way to Get 'Glass Skin'

Although many of the viral trends don’t seem very appealing, like fishtail eyebrows—we’re still wondering what a “penis facial” is and why anyone would ever want one—there’s always going to be something around the corner in the beauty world. We’ve gathered 10 of the weirdest, coolest, and wildest thus far to make sure they’re ingrained in your mind forever. Even though you might cringe, you know you have to look.

1 of 9
Halo Brows

According to PopSugar, 16-year-old Hannah Lyne said the look was inspired by fishtail brows, another look that picked up steam on Instagram.

"Seeing the way my brow flicked upwards inspired the idea of just carrying the brow on until it met in the middle."

Photo: Instagram/@hannahdoesmakeupp
Plaid Hair

The pros at Blondies of Melbourne, an Australian hair salon, told Allure that fashion actually inspired this multi-colored hue.

"What truly inspired this look was my hunt for the perfect tartan miniskirt," Lewis says. "I thought if I can't find it, I might as well just paint it on someone's head."

Photo: Instagram/@blondieshair
Right-Angle Brows

Math nerds everywhere rejoiced when Arizona-based makeup artist Void shared this geometrical look on Instagram.

"Incorporating geometry into my makeup has challenged me to piece looks together in a different way and improve my line work," said Void to Allure.

Photo: Instagram/@vforvoid

When he asks if you’re a good catch. 😎 #FishTailBrows 🐠 ___________________ •Highlight/Contour: @FentyBeauty “Linen” & “Amber” •Setting Powder: Ben Nye “Banana” •Shadows: @ShopHudaBeauty @hudabeauty “Rose Gold Palette” •Glitter: @ShopVioletVoss “Snowflake” •Highlight: @MorpheBrushes @BretmanRock “Babe In Paradise” (Use code SADIASLAY for $ off) •Lashes: @LillyLashes “Miami” •Foundation: @TooFaced Born this Way in “Light Beige” •Brows: @AnastasiaBeverlyHills Dip Brow “Ebony” ___________________ #allmodernmakeup#urbandecay#benefit#tutorial#sadiaslayy#tartecosmetics#nyxcosmetics#toofaced#lauramercier#hairmakeupdiary#shophudabeauty#morphebabe#wakeupandmakeup #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupartist#fentybeauty#morphexbretman#babeinparadise#amrezy

When he asks if you’re a good catch. 😎 #FishTailBrows 🐠 ___________________ •Highlight/Contour: @FentyBeauty “Linen” & “Amber” •Setting Powder: Ben Nye “Banana” •Shadows: @ShopHudaBeauty @hudabeauty “Rose Gold Palette” •Glitter: @ShopVioletVoss “Snowflake” •Highlight: @MorpheBrushes @BretmanRock “Babe In Paradise” (Use code SADIASLAY for $ off) •Lashes: @LillyLashes “Miami” •Foundation: @TooFaced Born this Way in “Light Beige” •Brows: @AnastasiaBeverlyHills Dip Brow “Ebony” ___________________ #allmodernmakeup#urbandecay#benefit#tutorial#sadiaslayy#tartecosmetics#nyxcosmetics#toofaced#lauramercier#hairmakeupdiary#shophudabeauty#morphebabe#wakeupandmakeup #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #makeupartist#fentybeauty#morphexbretman#babeinparadise#amrezy

Fishtail Brows

This mermaid-inspired look involves shaping your brow tails into two directions to resemble the fish of a tail. It picked up even more steam when Instagram user SkyzEditz began photoshopping the look onto influencers.

Photo: Instagram/@sadiaslayy
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Nails

We couldn't look away from all of the terrifying, but admittedly impressive 3-D nail art created in honor of the beauty boss' first child.

Photo: Instagram/@nail_sunny
Bow Brows

Why rock regular brows when you can wrap them up in a bow...kind of.

Photo: Instagram/@beautylizs

EKG Brows & liner @shinybeautiz #hudabeautyrosegoldpalette @shophudabeauty

EKG Brows & liner @shinybeautiz #hudabeautyrosegoldpalette @shophudabeauty

EKG Brows

Our hearts skipped a beat when we saw this intricate design created on a handful of beauty influencer Instagram pages, including Huda Kattan's.

Photo: Instagram/@hudabeauty
Glitter Brows

Shimmer is always in and its reign just won't let up in 2018.

Photo: Instagram/@hollifer__

Glitter brows for @thegypsyshrine issaaa trend

Glitter brows for @thegypsyshrine issaaa trend

Bejeweled Brows

Blinged out brows probably aren't the most lightweight, but they're definitely Instagrammable.

Photo: Instagram/@ginimisselbrook

