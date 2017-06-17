The 12 Prettiest Copper Eyeshadows You’re Required to Try This Summer

Yay, we write sarcastically, summer is officially here, and if you’re anything like the beauty obsessed of the world, you’ve been overloading your inspo boards and filling your bathroom cabinet with warm weather-friendly makeup in preparation for sweat, sweat, humidity, and more sweat. And although you’ve probably been dreaming of lightweight, no-makeup makeup that won’t melt off your face the second you step outside, we’re here to tell you that the prettiest, most-inspiring trend that’s taking over Instagram and the faces of some of our favorite celebrities right now is actually super-bold, copper eyeshadow. And before you immediately disagree with us (we get it, slapping on eyeshadow in the summer doesn’t exactly sound ideal), we’re here to confirm that it’s so outrageously cool-looking, you’ll want to wear it on even the hottest, eight-billion-degree days.

But, hey, don’t take our word for it, ’cause celebrities like Adriana Lima, who brightened her copper smokey eye with a red-poppy lip and an all-white outfit at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, are evidence enough that we’re not the only ones feeling feelings for this insanely pretty trend. And other than making you look and feel like a total badass, copper eyeshadow is also one of very few shades that’s universally flattering, from the most pale of skin tones (look for copper shadows with gold-to-tan undertones) to the richest and deepest skin tones (look for coppers with red or orange undertones).

And to prove it to you, we rounded up the 12 best, prettiest copper shadows on the market right now, ranging from super-pigmented formulas like Mehron’s brand-spanking-new powder to lighter, low-key tones like E.l.f.’s liquid eyeshadow, alongside photos of the trend in action to get you inspired. See the products, below, and while you’re at it, say it with us: Only three more months of summer.