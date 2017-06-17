StyleCaster
Share

The 12 Prettiest Copper Eyeshadows You’re Required to Try This Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 12 Prettiest Copper Eyeshadows You’re Required to Try This Summer

by
6 Shares
The 12 Prettiest Copper Eyeshadows You’re Required to Try This Summer
18 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Yay, we write sarcastically, summer is officially here, and if you’re anything like the beauty obsessed of the world, you’ve been overloading your inspo boards and filling your bathroom cabinet with warm weather-friendly makeup in preparation for sweat, sweat, humidity, and more sweat. And although you’ve probably been dreaming of lightweight, no-makeup makeup that won’t melt off your face the second you step outside, we’re here to tell you that the prettiest, most-inspiring trend that’s taking over Instagram and the faces of some of our favorite celebrities right now is actually super-bold, copper eyeshadow. And before you immediately disagree with us (we get it, slapping on eyeshadow in the summer doesn’t exactly sound ideal), we’re here to confirm that it’s so outrageously cool-looking, you’ll want to wear it on even the hottest, eight-billion-degree days.

MORE: 15 of Rowan Blanchard’s Coolest and Most-Inspiring Makeup Looks

lima cannes The 12 Prettiest Copper Eyeshadows Youre Required to Try This Summer

Photo: Getty Images

But, hey, don’t take our word for it, ’cause celebrities like Adriana Lima, who brightened her copper smokey eye with a red-poppy lip and an all-white outfit at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, are evidence enough that we’re not the only ones feeling feelings for this insanely pretty trend. And other than making you look and feel like a total badass, copper eyeshadow is also one of very few shades that’s universally flattering, from the most pale of skin tones (look for copper shadows with gold-to-tan undertones) to the richest and deepest skin tones (look for coppers with red or orange undertones).

And to prove it to you, we rounded up the 12 best, prettiest copper shadows on the market right now, ranging from super-pigmented formulas like Mehron’s brand-spanking-new powder to lighter, low-key tones like E.l.f.’s liquid eyeshadow, alongside photos of the trend in action to get you inspired. See the products, below, and while you’re at it, say it with us: Only three more months of summer.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Copper eyeshadow: NYX Cosmetics Hot Singles Eyeshadow in Showgirl
NYX Cosmetics Hot Singles Eyeshadow

NYX Cosmetics Hot Singles Eyeshadow in Showgirl, $4.50; at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
Copper eyeshadow: M.A.C. Eyeshadow in Coppering
M.A.C. Eyeshadow

M.A.C. Eyeshadow in Coppering, $16; at M.A.C.

Photo: M.A.C.
Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
Photo: ImaxTree
Copper eyeshadow: Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles in Comfort
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Singles

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Singles in Comfort, $12; at Sephora

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
copper eyeshadows: Maybelline Expert Wear 1-Pan Eyeshadow in Copper Craze
Maybelline Expert Wear 1-pan Eyeshadow

Maybelline Expert Wear 1-pan Eyeshadow in Copper Craze, $5.75; at Walmart

Photo: Maybelline
Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
Photo: ImaxTree
Copper eyeshadow: AU Naturale Cosmetics Super Fine Powder Eye Shadow in Copper
Au Naturale Cosmetics Super Fine Powder Eyeshadow

Au Naturale Cosmetics Super Fine Powder Eyeshadow in Copper, $15; at Au Naturale Cosmetics

Photo: Au Naturale Cosmetics
Copper eyeshadow: Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Coppering
Urban Decay Eyeshadow

Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Chopper, $19; at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
Photo: ImaxTree
Copper eyeshadow: E.l.f. Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow
E.l.f. Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow

E.l.f. Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow in Brushed Copper, $4; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
Copper eyeshadow: Mehron Metallic Powder in Copper
Mehron Metallic Powder

Mehron Metallic Powder in Copper, $10.95; at Mehron

Photo: Mehron
Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
Photo: ImaxTree
Copper eyeshadow: Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Lucky Penny
Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow

Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Lucky Penny, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Copper eyeshadow: BeYu Color Biggie Long Lasting Eyeshadow in Fall for Copper
BeYu Color Biggie Long-Lasting Eyeshadow

BeYu Color Biggie Long-Lasting Eyeshadow in Fall for Copper, $9.99; at Target

Photo: BeYu
Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
Photo: ImaxTree
Copper eyeshadow: Tarte Tarteist Metallic Shadow in Scandal
Tarte Tarteist Metallic Shadow 

Tarte Tarteist Metallic Shadow in Scandal, $14; at Tarte Cosmetics

Photo: Tarte Cosmetics
Copper eyeshadow: Lancome Color Design Sensational Effects Eyeshadow Smooth Hold in Mannequin
Lancôme Color Design Sensational Effects Eyeshadow

Lancôme Color Design Sensational Effects Eyeshadow Smooth Hold in Mannequin, $21; at Lancôme

Photo: Lancôme
Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Stylish Summer Shoe Trend That Isn't Going Away

The Stylish Summer Shoe Trend That Isn't Going Away
  • Copper eyeshadow: NYX Cosmetics Hot Singles Eyeshadow in Showgirl
  • Copper eyeshadow: M.A.C. Eyeshadow in Coppering
  • Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
  • Copper eyeshadow: Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles in Comfort
  • copper eyeshadows: Maybelline Expert Wear 1-Pan Eyeshadow in Copper Craze
  • Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
  • Copper eyeshadow: AU Naturale Cosmetics Super Fine Powder Eye Shadow in Copper
  • Copper eyeshadow: Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Coppering
  • Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
  • Copper eyeshadow: E.l.f. Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow
  • Copper eyeshadow: Mehron Metallic Powder in Copper
  • Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
  • Copper eyeshadow: Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Lucky Penny
  • Copper eyeshadow: BeYu Color Biggie Long Lasting Eyeshadow in Fall for Copper
  • Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
  • Copper eyeshadow: Tarte Tarteist Metallic Shadow in Scandal
  • Copper eyeshadow: Lancome Color Design Sensational Effects Eyeshadow Smooth Hold in Mannequin
  • Copper eyeshadow: best looks for this summer
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share