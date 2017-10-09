StyleCaster
Share

45 of the Coolest Tattoo Designs of 2017

What's hot
StyleCaster

45 of the Coolest Tattoo Designs of 2017

Kristen Bousquet
by
3 Shares
45 of the Coolest Tattoo Designs of 2017
45 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/STYLECASTER

We won’t deny that we have a Pinterest board exclusively dedicated to tattoo designs we might want to replicate one day on ourselves (or just ogle in admiration). Some of our favorite celebrities, from Rihanna to Ed Sheeran, have such gorgeous ink that it’s inspired us to go under the needle.

MORE: Solange Just Got a Super Original Bicep Tattoo

Being that trends are always changing—even in the world of tattoos—it’s key to find looks you can sit on before having them etched onto your body forever. Fortuitously, many of the tattoos we’ve seen in 2017 are so unique, creative, and straight-up pretty that we’re not seeing them becoming passé anytime soon.

Whether you’re brainstorming your own next tattoo or just want to take a peek at what some of our favorite designs of the year have been, check out 45 designs that, in our opinion, were well worth the pain to inscribe.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 45

@erinodea

@badgirlriri

@samilocke

Be one of a kind 🖤✨

A post shared by 🌸 ANDREZZA BRAGON 🌸 (@andrezzabragon) on

Be one of a kind 🖤✨

A post shared by 🌸 ANDREZZA BRAGON 🌸 (@andrezzabragon) on

@andrezzabragon

@carolinehjerpejewelry

@_carinad

@bobbietheboss

💛

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

💛

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

@arianagrande

Wróciłem z Poznania, w @pewniezeboli_tattoo było pięknie. Ten tatuaż na Paulinie - dziękuje!

A post shared by KANZ (@kanztattoo) on

Wróciłem z Poznania, w @pewniezeboli_tattoo było pięknie. Ten tatuaż na Paulinie - dziękuje!

A post shared by KANZ (@kanztattoo) on

@kanztattoo

@mileycyrustattoo

@the.girl.network

G L O W B A B Y ✨ tattoo by @evantattoo

A post shared by NikkieTutorials (@nikkietutorials) on

G L O W B A B Y ✨ tattoo by @evantattoo

A post shared by NikkieTutorials (@nikkietutorials) on

@nikkietutorials

@wirbrauchenbass

lil cat portrait for @wetcatfood

A post shared by Alysha H. (@akhtattoo) on

lil cat portrait for @wetcatfood

A post shared by Alysha H. (@akhtattoo) on

@akhtattoo

🔥XLIX🔥

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

🔥XLIX🔥

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

@katyperry

🔝🦁 @dragonart.nyc @bangbangnyc

A post shared by Tattoos Of Instagram (@tattoos_of_instagram) on

🔝🦁 @dragonart.nyc @bangbangnyc

A post shared by Tattoos Of Instagram (@tattoos_of_instagram) on

@tattoos_of_instagram

dear apple if you're feelin' up for it, a joshua tree emoji would be pretty far out thanks man

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

dear apple if you're feelin' up for it, a joshua tree emoji would be pretty far out thanks man

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

@parisjackson

💐.. @bangbangnyc #bangbangnyc #bangbangtattoo

A post shared by Dragon (@dragonart.nyc) on

💐.. @bangbangnyc #bangbangnyc #bangbangtattoo

A post shared by Dragon (@dragonart.nyc) on

@dragonart.nyc

😍

A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on

😍

A post shared by Sasha Pieterse (@sashapieterse27) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXW0i6eD0ZL/?taken-by=sashapieterse27

@sashapieterse27

@amandallnorman

@jessicamichel

@ilonawasylysyn

@justinbieber

@_kimberleyjayne

¡despacito! @belenhostalet #jonboytattoo

A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

¡despacito! @belenhostalet #jonboytattoo

A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

@jonboytattoo

@gsiqueiratattoo

@sarppatekeetatskoi

Thanks Rebeka!!

A post shared by KANZ (@kanztattoo) on

Thanks Rebeka!!

A post shared by KANZ (@kanztattoo) on

@kanztattoo

@madkillerr

@chrispy_sim

@hannah.tattooart

Wanted this cross forever!! Thank you @jonboytattoo your the best

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Wanted this cross forever!! Thank you @jonboytattoo your the best

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

@sofiarichie

@xveritaserum

Cause life's too short not to tattoo your pinky 😂

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Cause life's too short not to tattoo your pinky 😂

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

@ddlovato

@maaikebuckers

@geehawkestattoo

@small_blacknwhiteconcept

LADIES OF THE ROAD MUST STICK TOGETHER & SUPPORT EACH OTHER! ✈️🎤💪@nickiminaj

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

LADIES OF THE ROAD MUST STICK TOGETHER & SUPPORT EACH OTHER! ✈️🎤💪@nickiminaj

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

@katyperry

Oczko

A post shared by KANZ (@kanztattoo) on

Oczko

A post shared by KANZ (@kanztattoo) on

@kanztattoo

Friday morning style inspo 🖤Flower Zuzia by @goldenboy.tattoo

A post shared by Chloe Smith (@chosenkind) on

Friday morning style inspo 🖤Flower Zuzia by @goldenboy.tattoo

A post shared by Chloe Smith (@chosenkind) on

@chosenkind

Às vezes a simplicidade é a melhor solução ;)

A post shared by Mário "Presunto" Espolaor (@82tattoo) on

Às vezes a simplicidade é a melhor solução ;)

A post shared by Mário "Presunto" Espolaor (@82tattoo) on

@82tattoo

Iggy Azalea #tattoo #iggytattoo #azaleatattoo #iggyazaleatattoo #tatuaje #livetattoo #lovetattoo #×tattoo

A post shared by tattoolittle (@tattoolittlee) on

Iggy Azalea #tattoo #iggytattoo #azaleatattoo #iggyazaleatattoo #tatuaje #livetattoo #lovetattoo #×tattoo

A post shared by tattoolittle (@tattoolittlee) on

@iggyazaleatattoo

for @toksickmagazine by @pamelaloud 🗣

A post shared by natalya fumo (@chumbukkit) on

for @toksickmagazine by @pamelaloud 🗣

A post shared by natalya fumo (@chumbukkit) on

@chumbukkit

@iiswhoiis

A post shared by edsheeran 😸 (@edsheeran) on

A post shared by edsheeran 😸 (@edsheeran) on

@edsheeran

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Avoid Getting Lipstick on Your Teeth

How to Avoid Getting Lipstick on Your Teeth
  • girl power female boxer tattoo
  • rihanna wrist and hand tattoo
  • lost pet here with us not furever dog tattoo
  • large lily back tattoo
  • palm tree tattoo
  • kiss on the forehead arm tattoo
  • simple upper finger tattoos
  • ariana grande finger tattoo
  • outlined woman side boob tattoo
  • miley cyrus arm tattoos
  • colored heart and pearls girl power tattoo
  • nikkie tutorials glow baby tattoo
  • eye tattoo on the ankle
  • realistic cat tattoo
  • roman numerals tattoo katy perry
  • realistic lion tattoo
  • arrow arm tattoos
  • floral chain tattoo
  • simple floral arrangement tattoo
  • large decorative back tattoo
  • matching heart tattoo
  • decorative hip tattoo
  • justin bieber better at 70 tattoo
  • matching floral heart girl power tattoos
  • small simple wrist star tattoo
  • inspirational quote spine tattoo
  • small pineapple wrist tattoo
  • body outline side of body tattoo
  • small cat outline back tattoo
  • white ink patience tattoo
  • animal skull arm tattoo
  • sofia richie cross finger tattoo
  • connect the dots wrist tattoo
  • small simple pinky tattoo demi lovato
  • dots ankle tattoo
  • wrist false lashes tattoo
  • middle of the back simple tattoo
  • nickie minaj arm tattoo
  • false lashes and waves arm tattoo
  • multiple minimalistic arm tattoos
  • ring finger middle line tattoo
  • iggy azalea live love finger tattoos
  • nothing to prove feminist tattoo
  • free finger tattoo kesha
  • ed sheeran lizard arm tattoo
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share