11 Cutting-Edge Face Masks That Definitely Warrant a Shameless Selfie

Undisputed fact: The beauty routines of men and women with impossibly beautiful skin include a mask or two. Sure, there are priceless hacks that promise smaller pores and a balanced complexion—like drinking tons of water—but they’re just not as fun (and arguably not as effective) as covering your face in clay or a gooey sheet.
And with the number of face mask options continuing to grow, it’s impossible to get bored with any one product. This season has already delivered an impressive variety of innovations that warrant a pampering sesh or selfie, so we’re spotlighting the ones that deserve some shameless promotion on your Instagram feed.
From a violet brightener to a knitted lifter, these 11 face masks are the double-tap-worthy face ones you should be wearing this winter.
Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask
You'll have fun coating your face in this purple-tinged mix of Japanese beautyberry, 2 types of Vitamin C and more for softer, glowing skin.
$68, at Tatcha
Photo:
Tatcha
MAKE P:REM Firming Sauna Foil Mask
The inside of this mask is made with a cotton-like material that sticks to the skin for deep hydration, while the foil outer layer is heated to open pores.
$6, at Glow Recipe
Photo:
MAKE P:REM
NEOGEN Pink Cactus Liftmax Knit Mask
The unique cotton texture of this mask delivers a whopping 60mg of essence directly to the skin and should be used after you've cleansed and applied a toner.
$6, at Soko Glam
Photo:
NEOGEN
boscia Luminizing Pink Mask
If you're obsessed with all things millennial pink, you'll love this limited edition mineral-rich mask made with activated black charcoal.
$34, at Sephora
Photo:
boscia
GLAMGLOW Bubblesheet
This oxygenating, charcoal-infused mask foams up as you wear it, revealing the glowy skin of your dreams in minutes.
$9, at GLAMGLOW
Photo:
GLAMGLOW
GLAMGLOW Power Rangers 'Rita Repulsa' GRAVITYMUD Mask
Leave them green with envy when you apply this special edition tightening and firming mask.
$29, at GLAMGLOW
Photo:
GLAMGLOW
Memebox I Dew Care Calming Calamine Clay Mask
We're obsessed with this K-beauty brand's brightly colored and highly effective clay masks, including this one for next level hydration.
$19, at Memebox
Photo:
Memebox
Dr. Jart+ Tarot of Masks
This limited edition mix of the brand's top-selling masks includes the rubber mask we love wearing in-flight.
$36, at Sephora
Photo:
Dr. Jart+
Wish Formula Bat Eye Mask
Channel your inner superhero with this bat-shaped eye mask, infused with the nutrients you need to diminish fine lines an dark under eye circles.
$4, at Peach & Lily
Photo:
Wish Formula
Charlotte Tilbury Dry Sheet Mask
If a slimy sheet mask isn't your idea of a good time, this 15-minute alternative, inspired by K-beauty, will leave your skin just as glowy and gorgeous.
$22, at Charlotte Tilbury
Photo:
Charlotte Tilbury
SNP Jelly Vita Brightening Toning Mask
This jelly-like transparent mask is loaded with vitamin C to revitalize dull skin and kiwi extract for added nourishment.
$25, at Amazon
Photo:
SNP