11 Cutting-Edge Face Masks That Definitely Warrant a Shameless Selfie

Undisputed fact: The beauty routines of men and women with impossibly beautiful skin include a mask or two. Sure, there are priceless hacks that promise smaller pores and a balanced complexion—like drinking tons of water—but they’re just not as fun (and arguably not as effective) as covering your face in clay or a gooey sheet.

And with the number of face mask options continuing to grow, it’s impossible to get bored with any one product. This season has already delivered an impressive variety of innovations that warrant a pampering sesh or selfie, so we’re spotlighting the ones that deserve some shameless promotion on your Instagram feed.

From a violet brightener to a knitted lifter, these 11 face masks are the double-tap-worthy face ones you should be wearing this winter.