18 Beauty Storage Ideas You’ll Actually Want to Try

There are many things the Internet does not need more of: cat pictures, “are they, aren’t they?” Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber theories, and shitty makeup storage ideas. You know, the DIYs that instruct you to spray-paint an egg carton gold and act like it’s the best earring holder you’ve ever seen, or to fill an over-the-door shoe rack with your fragrances and makeup brushes and pretend that it’s not horribly unsightly. Yeah, we’re not going to do that.

Listen, if you want to magnetize all of your makeup to a felt-covered board on your wall, then we salute you and wish you well (in fact, we’ll even help you—here’s an excellent Instructables tutorial). But if you just want some beautifully simple and minimalist vanity inspiration, the kind that requires zero Saturday crafternoons and looks like it all came from the apartment of some incredibly chic Swedish blogger, then you’ve come to the right place.

Below, the loveliest vanities in all the lands, hand-picked for you by someone who hopes you’ll never have to paper mâché your way to happiness again.

A version of this article was originally published in September 2016.