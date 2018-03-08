StyleCaster
18 Beauty Storage Ideas You'll Actually Want to Try

What's hot
18 Beauty Storage Ideas You’ll Actually Want to Try

by
18 Beauty Storage Ideas You’ll Actually Want to Try
Photo: Gritty Pretty

There are many things the Internet does not need more of: cat pictures, “are they, aren’t they?” Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber theories, and shitty makeup storage ideas. You know, the DIYs that instruct you to spray-paint an egg carton gold and act like it’s the best earring holder you’ve ever seen, or to fill an over-the-door shoe rack with your fragrances and makeup brushes and pretend that it’s not horribly unsightly. Yeah, we’re not going to do that.

Listen, if you want to magnetize all of your makeup to a felt-covered board on your wall, then we salute you and wish you well (in fact, we’ll even help you—here’s an excellent Instructables tutorial). But if you just want some beautifully simple and minimalist vanity inspiration, the kind that requires zero Saturday crafternoons and looks like it all came from the apartment of some incredibly chic Swedish blogger, then you’ve come to the right place.

Below, the loveliest vanities in all the lands, hand-picked for you by someone who hopes you’ll never have to paper mâché your way to happiness again.

A version of this article was originally published in September 2016.

leather & copper cup organizer DIY
Leather & Copper Cup Organizer DIY

Have a staple gun handy? You'll need it for this project from A Beautiful Mess.

 

Photo: A Beautiful Mess
makeup collection Kate La Vie
Go Clear

Kate La Vie, for the idea!

Photo: Kate Lavie
VC Tray
Keep it Neat

This bad boy has 30 slots.

Photo: Vanity Collections
white glass vanity table
White on White

This all-white vanity with pops of color is so pretty.

Photo: A Spoonful of Style
marble tray with fragrance bottles
Marble All the Way

We die for this marble tray, found on Gritty Pretty.

Photo: Gritty Pretty
makeup tray made of wood with products
Au Naturel

If you're looking for a way to incorporate more natural, earthy elements, this is a great idea from Kate La Vie.

Photo: Kate La Vie
lipstick in clear container
Use Empty Containers

The Zoe Report has some great ideas of what kind of empty containers work.

Photo: The Zoe Report
jewelry on giraffe figurine
Use Quirky Items

How cute is the giraffe and that holder?

Photo: A Beautiful Mess
vanity with candle, flowers, wedding photo
Clean & Tidy

Keep it simple and keep the clutter off the table.

Photo: Hanna's Room
cupcake stand with perfumes
Use a Cake Stand

It's the perfect thing to put your perfumes on.

Photo: Makeup & Beauty Blog
DIY copper pipe makeup brush display
Cool Copper

DIY your own makeup brush holder with copper pipes.

Photo: Mr. Kate
white tray with flowers, perfume, cotton swabs
Monochromatic

The white flowers add a nice, chic touch.

Photo: Moth Design
geometric storage on vanity table
Go Geo

Geometric organizers give your vanity a modern look.

Photo: Pottery Barn
rose gold vanity set
Rose Gold

Pick a color and stick with it.

Photo: Sophie's Makeup
makeup on a dresser
Style Your Dresser

Using a dresser as your vanity is perfect for small spaces.

Photo: The Every Girl
gold mirror tray makeup
Vintage Touches

Use decorative accents; find vintage trays to repurpose.

Photo: The Zoe Report
makeup in white containers
Make it a Set

Find a container you love? Grab several.

Photo: Who is Mocca
candle makeup holder
Use Candles

Once you're done with your old candles, use them as makeup holders.

Photo: Style Playground
