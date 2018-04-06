StyleCaster
Celebrity Looks That’ll Inspire Your Spring Makeup Goals

Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

Spring has sprung and with that comes the urge to match our makeup to sunny days and flowers in bloom. OK, so maybe you still want to rock that vampy lipstick just because—totally fine! That’s the best part about makeup; there really are no rules.

MORE: This New Highlighter Is Literally a Filter for Your Skin

But admit it … you still want to brighten up some part of your face, even if it’s just the tiniest detail. As far as inspiration is concerned, it’s never in short supply. Whether you’re looking for a bold lipstick or eyeshadow combo that would put your favorite beauty blogger to shame, these celebrity looks will motivate you to go a little crazy with the colors this spring.

1 of 40
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Andra Day
Andra Day

A poppin' red lip and glittery purple lids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

A swipe of highlighter pink shadow atop each eye.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne

Tease 'em with teal.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Issa Rae
Issa Rae

Long lashes, blue under-liner and perfect pink lipstick.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

An electric blue smize.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Emerald green peepers.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Rainbow lids and a nude lip.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie

White hot liner and a mauve lippie.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson

Dewy skin and blush pink shadow.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

Sunset orange eyes.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Willow Smith
Willow Smith

White under-liner to open up the eyes.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

Silver glitter to set off your cat eye.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Zendaya
Zendaya

Yellow shadow done right.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz

Naked lashes and a pop of color on the lips.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe

Purple liner and red lipstick fit for a queen.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale

Red hot shadow.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Madeline Brewer
Madeline Brewer

A classic red lipstick.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Rita Ora
Rita Ora

A highlighter yellow cat eye.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell

Sun kissed, glowy skin.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson

Peach lids for low-key lids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

Runway-ready rainbow vibes.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Lily Collins
Lily Collins

Ravishing red lips and blush-tone lids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo

Lovely in lavender.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Rihanna
Rihanna

A dramatic highlight and power lip.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Hot pink lids for a pop of color.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Solange
Solange

White slits for the minimalist.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush

Shadow to match your fashion.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross

All nude everything.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Duckie Thot
Duckie Thot

Dark orange lips for the brown babe.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani

Pretty pink lipstick for your pout.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Justine Skye
Justine Skye

Ombre eyeshadow to compliment your cat eye.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie

A hint of purple shimmer.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

All purple everything.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

Rose gold eyelids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls

A little liner and red lipstick for the lazy beauty.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Liu Wen
Liu Wen

Dewy lids to compliment your lipstick.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Glowy skin and natural brows for the win.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco

Tan skin and emerald eyes for the season.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

Pastel eyes are never a bad thing.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Spring Makeup Inspo | Emma Stone
Emma Stone

Bright pink lipstick for when you're on-the-go.

Photo: Getty Images

