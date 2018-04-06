Celebrity Looks That’ll Inspire Your Spring Makeup Goals

Spring has sprung and with that comes the urge to match our makeup to sunny days and flowers in bloom. OK, so maybe you still want to rock that vampy lipstick just because—totally fine! That’s the best part about makeup; there really are no rules.
But admit it … you still want to brighten up some part of your face, even if it’s just the tiniest detail. As far as inspiration is concerned, it’s never in short supply. Whether you’re looking for a bold lipstick or eyeshadow combo that would put your favorite beauty blogger to shame, these celebrity looks will motivate you to go a little crazy with the colors this spring.
Andra Day
A poppin' red lip and glittery purple lids.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ashley Graham
A swipe of highlighter pink shadow atop each eye.
Photo:
Getty Images
Bella Thorne
Photo:
Getty Images
Issa Rae
Long lashes, blue under-liner and perfect pink lipstick.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Photo:
Getty Images
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Photo:
Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Rainbow lids and a nude lip.
Photo:
Getty Images
Margot Robbie
White hot liner and a mauve lippie.
Photo:
Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Dewy skin and blush pink shadow.
Photo:
Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Photo:
Getty Images
Willow Smith
White under-liner to open up the eyes.
Photo:
Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Silver glitter to set off your cat eye.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya
Yellow shadow done right.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Naked lashes and a pop of color on the lips.
Photo:
Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Purple liner and red lipstick fit for a queen.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lucy Hale
Photo:
Getty Images
Madeline Brewer
Photo:
Getty Images
Rita Ora
A highlighter yellow cat eye.
Photo:
Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
Photo:
Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
Peach lids for low-key lids.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Runway-ready rainbow vibes.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily Collins
Ravishing red lips and blush-tone lids.
Photo:
Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Photo:
Getty Images
Rihanna
A dramatic highlight and power lip.
Photo:
Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Hot pink lids for a pop of color.
Photo:
Getty Images
Solange
White slits for the minimalist.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sophia Bush
Shadow to match your fashion.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo:
Getty Images
Duckie Thot
Dark orange lips for the brown babe.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gwen Stefani
Pretty pink lipstick for your pout.
Photo:
Getty Images
Justine Skye
Ombre eyeshadow to compliment your cat eye.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nicole Richie
A hint of purple shimmer.
Photo:
Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Photo:
Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Photo:
Getty Images
Joan Smalls
A little liner and red lipstick for the lazy beauty.
Photo:
Getty Images
Liu Wen
Dewy lids to compliment your lipstick.
Photo:
Getty Images
Beyoncé
Glowy skin and natural brows for the win.
Photo:
Getty Images
Dascha Polanco
Tan skin and emerald eyes for the season.
Photo:
Getty Images
Demi Lovato
Pastel eyes are never a bad thing.
Photo:
Getty Images
Emma Stone
Bright pink lipstick for when you're on-the-go.
Photo:
Getty Images