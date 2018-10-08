5 Runway-Inspired Ways to Pull Off Brightly Colored Mascara

The words colored and mascara haven’t graced our frontal lobes in the same sentence since the early 2000s. So why are we suddenly seeing them everywhere? Oh, that’s right: because of New York Fashion Week.

Twice a year, Fashion Month arrives to tell us what’s in, what’s out and what’s unexpectedly crawled back out of its grave, from deep within the beauty archives. This year, we know these things for certain: Neon is in. Dark lips are out. And colored mascara is back. Thank freaking goodness.

The (temporary) death of colored mascara, in our humble opinion, was the direct result of our society chickening TF out. Sure, it was cute on Halloween, but wearing bright blue mascara into the office was a whole different ball game. But now it’s 2018—and we ain’t scared of shit.

Which brings us back to our main point: that colored mascara is back, in a very big way. Don’t believe us? Luckily, you don’t have to. Some of our absolute favorite Fashion Week runway shows did the trick by bringing this old-school (ish) beauty movement back into the mainstream. We can even show you how to wear it—just scroll down.

Coat Your Top and Bottom Lashes in a Matching Neon Color

This season, Dries Van Noten’s gorgeous designs graced yet another runway. But there was an unexpected scene stealer at this show: the mascara. Makeup artists completed the vision by layering on tons of brightly colored mascara on both the top and bottom lashes. The look is so whimsical and bold, we couldn’t help but stare. When attempting this look at home, use a good mascara primer to build up the length and texture of your lashes—that’ll ensure that the colors are bright and the volume is high.

Match Your Mascara to Your Hair Part

Dries Van Noten had more than one good idea regarding the beauty looks for this season’s runway shows. On certain models (seemingly those with more defined hair parts), his makeup artists used the same color to paint on their lashes and in their parts. We love the matchy-matchy vibe, and the boldness of the part really leads the eye toward those gorge lashes. At home, your best bet is probably to use a pencil eyeliner on your part—it won’t smudge as easily as a liquid mascara.

Match Your Eyeshadow to Your Mascara

This year, Jour/Né’s runway shows featured some dreamy baby-blue eyeshadow—but the fun didn’t stop there. Makeup artists matched the exact color of the eyeshadow to the models’ lashes, to create an angelic vibe. And let’s just say… it totally worked. Plus, this color is turning out to be kind of huge this year, meaning that this label was on the absolute cutting edge of these trends. If you want to wear this beauty look at home, use a super-fluffy brush to pat on the eyeshadow, so the lines aren’t too harsh.

Match Your Eyeliner to Your Mascara

When Jour/Né went soft on the eyes for its runway shows, Salvatore Ferragamo went bold. His models wore neon colors, like the lime green look shown above—and, instead of blending out a bright color all over the eyelid, his makeup artists went for a bright, bold swipe of liner to thicken the lash line and increase pigmentation. We love how mod this looks. If you want to try it for yourself, make sure to use a primer on your eyelids, as well as on your lashes. This will help to make the color pop, instead of disappearing into darker lashes.

Match Your Lipstick to Your Mascara

If there’s anything we love more than bold lipstick, it’s bold mascara. But if there’s anything we love more than bold mascara, it’s definitely a combo of the two. Ulla Johnson feels the same way—her vision came to life on the runway, complete with a matching eye and lip beauty look. Pinks and reds were phenom color choices, too, since they’re pretty natural on the lip, and the complement is undeniable. At home, put a little bit of your fave bright lipstick on your finger, and just dab it around on your lips, concentrating in the center.

Match Your Eyebrows to Your Mascara

OK, so this beauty look from Central Saint Martins is a year or two old. But, since we’re writing about colored mascara, it felt wrong not to include it! We’re beyond obsessed with this beat, in which the model wears coordinating mascara and eyebrows. Talk about tying a look together! Since the eye is so busy, we’re thrilled that the artists decided to go for a natural face and lip. To add a subtle pop of color to your eyebrows IRL (without looking crazy), use your normal eyebrow tint first. Put the colored mascara on top, so it blends in with the darker shade of your made-up brows.