The 11 Best Colorful Liquid Eyeliners You Need to Try ASAP

Photo: ImaxTree

Hey, it’s okay. We’re all here today for you, because we love you, and this is a safe space. Welcome to the intervention for you and your brownish, blackish eyeliner that you’ve been dutifully wearing since high school. Listen, there’s nothing wrong with your smudgy, barely-there eyeliner pencil, but trust us when we say you can do better. Like, much, much better. Because in the past few months, a new makeup trend has burst forth like a flaming ball of light, and we’re so totally here for it. Meet colorful liquid liners—the best thing to happen to your eyes since Channing Tatum in Magic Mike.

Yes, colorful liners have been around since forever, but only recently have the formulas become so elegantly refined and packed with pigment that virtually any eyeliner newbie can easily swipe them on without having to erase and retrace, or worry about flaking. And thanks to a wider range of shades, including some deep, rich blues, you don’t need to line your eyes in intensely bright pink to get in on the trend. So to start weaning you off your brown liner ASAP, we rounded up our favorite liquid liners from across the Roy G. Biv spectrum, along with a few inspo images to get you started. Click through to see them, and get ready to literally never wear brown again.

Violet
Photo: ImaxTree
Violet
Urban Decay Razor Sharp Water-Resistant Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in Retrograde, $22; at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
Denim Blue
Photo: ImaxTree
Denim Blue
Sigma Line Ace in Inscription, $14; at Sigma

Photo: Sigma
Fuchsia
Photo: ImaxTree
Fuchsia
Palladio Line Out Loud Intense Shimmer Liners in Trinket, $7; at Palladio

Photo: Palladio
Bright Teal
Photo: ImaxTree
Bright Teal
L'Oréal Paris Infallable Paints Eyeliner in Intrepid Teal, $9.99; at L'Oréal Paris

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
True Red
Photo: ImaxTree
True Red
NYX Vivid Brights Liner in Vivid Fire, $7; at NYX

Photo: NYX
Kelly Green
Photo: ImaxTree
Kelly Green
Lancôme Paris Grandiôse Liner in Vert, $32; at Lancôme Paris

Photo: Lancôme Paris
Deep Navy
Photo: ImaxTree
Deep Navy
Milani Stay Put Matte 17Hr Wear Liquid Eyeliner in Midnight Matte, $8; at Milani

Photo: Milani
Lime
Photo: ImaxTree
Lime
Lime Crime Liquid Eyeliner in Citruesse, $14; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Lime Crime
Iridescent Gold
Photo: ImaxTree
Iridescent Gold
Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Ink Liner, $24; at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
Emerald
Photo: ImaxTree
Emerald
CoverGirl Intensify Me! Liquid Liner in Emerald, $8.99; at Ulta

Photo: CoverGirl
Shimmery Bronze
Photo: ImaxTree
Shimmery Bronze
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Liquid Liner in Golden Bronze Sparkle, $35; at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown

