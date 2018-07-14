16 College-Aged Beauty Influencers You Need to Be Following Right Now

We’ve all been there—one day, you’re watching your favorite YouTuber give you a cut-crease tutorial, and the next, they’re pregnant! Suddenly, your fave influencer has become a mommy blogger, and you can’t relate anymore. It’s nobody’s fault (and there’s definitely nothing wrong with mommy bloggers), but it leaves a void in your heart where that makeup guru once lived!

Luckily for you a new generation of beauty-inspired influencers is coming in hot—and they’re changing the game. They come from all walks of life, and specialize in all different areas, making them the most relatable and captivating group of vloggers and bloggers we’ve ever seen. The best part? They’re actually your age, so you can grow up with them.

Check out these 16 beauty influencers we’ve got our eyes on. They’re sure to make a splash on your newsfeed, and we promise—you won’t regret the follow. Scroll to take a look!