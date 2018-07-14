16 College-Aged Beauty Influencers You Need to Be Following Right Now

We’ve all been there—one day, you’re watching your favorite YouTuber give you a cut-crease tutorial, and the next, they’re pregnant! Suddenly, your fave influencer has become a mommy blogger, and you can’t relate anymore. It’s nobody’s fault (and there’s definitely nothing wrong with mommy bloggers), but it leaves a void in your heart where that makeup guru once lived!
Luckily for you a new generation of beauty-inspired influencers is coming in hot—and they’re changing the game. They come from all walks of life, and specialize in all different areas, making them the most relatable and captivating group of vloggers and bloggers we’ve ever seen. The best part? They’re actually your age, so you can grow up with them.
Check out these 16 beauty influencers we’ve got our eyes on. They’re sure to make a splash on your newsfeed, and we promise—you won’t regret the follow. Scroll to take a look!
✨ Vibrant Wedding Look ✨ - What are your MUST HAVE essentials when you travel? 🤔 I need all your help since I’m a newbie to traveling outside my country 😅 - PRODUCTS - @anastasiabeverlyhills Dip Brow Pomade in Ebony, Soft Glam Palette, Contour Kit in Tan to Deep, Glow Kit in That Glow, Liquid Lipstick in Starfish. - @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty Remastered Rose Gold Palette. - @fentybeauty Pro Flit’R Foundation in 350. - @toofaced Born This Way Concealer in Tan. - @morphebrushes 35B Palette. - @lillylashes Lashes in Hollywood. - @makeupforeverca @makeupforeverofficial Artist Color Pencil in 702 Universal Earth. - #anastasiabeverlyhills #abhbrows #abhglowkit #abhcontourkit #abhliquidlipstick #hudabeauty #shophudabeauty #hudabeautyrosegoldremastered #fentybeauty #profiltrfoundation #fentybeautyprofiltrfoundation #toofacedcosmetics #toofaced #bornthiswayconcealer #morphebrushes #lillylashes #lillylasheshollywood #makeupforeverofficial #makeupforevercanada
So fluffy I’m gunna die. (Haircut video linked in the bio!) 📸 @miss_yanyi ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Want more on #beauty #fashion #hair and #lifestyle ? Check out: 👉🏽My YouTube channel: YouTube.Com/OffbeatLook 👉🏽My Blog: OffbeatLook.com 👉🏽My Twitter (I always follow back 💕): @OffbeatLook 👉🏽My Facebook Page: Facebook.com/TheCamillean Hope all you Camilleans are having an amazing day 💕
SWIPE➡️ I posted a brand new video tonight on my channel, go check it out😇. . Makeup deets. 🔥brows- @benefitcosmeticsuk precisely my brow pencil. 🔥foundation- @benefitcosmeticsuk hello happy. 🔥bronzer- @maccosmeticsuk matte bronzer. 🔥blush- @maccosmeticsuk @patrickstarrr collab. 🔥highlight- @fentybeauty killawatt highlight. 🔥eyes- @mannymua733 @lunarbeauty eyeshadow palette. 🔥lashes- @eyelure.lashes.. 🔥lips- @narsissist powermatte liquid lipstick in "get it on".
feelin those red vibes 🌹 MAKEUP DETAILS ✨ @morphebrushes NEW 35O2 on my eyes out Oct. 12th! (use code THOMAS to save $$$) ✨ @tartecosmetics Park Ave Princess bronzer #tartecosmetics ✨ @maybelline masterchrome highlighter ✨ @fentybeauty gloss bomb in fenty glow ✨ @themakeupshack falsies in ‘eye popping’ ✨ #morphebrushes contour kit in 9C i love you guys 🌹
throwback to this "natural" look 🖤 (Werbung, Markennennung) @fentybeauty Pro Filtr Foundation in 210 @jouercosmetics Blush Bouquet in "Adore" @maybelline @glossytalkmaybelline Master Chrome Highlighter in "Molten Gold" @thebalmeu Bahama Mama Bronzer to create freckles @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Pomade in ebony @toofaced Better Than Sex Mascara @nyxcosmetics #thisiseverything Lip Balm