The Best Collagen-Infused Products for Plump and Supple Skin

Photo: Allison Kahler

Gone are the days when you had to go under the needle for a dose of collagen. Today, the powerhouse protein, responsible for making our skin look and feel more plump, is being infused into creams, serums and even ingestible powders. There’s a reason it continues to be a buzzy beauty topic. It’s long been linked to major health benefits that go beyond your complexion and it isn’t just for “old” folks. Ahead, NYC-based celebrity dermatologist, Dr. Whitney Bowe breaks down everything you should know about collagen and why it’s wise to start using sooner than later.

For starters, it’s important to understand what collagen is and how it works inside our bodies. “Collagen is a vital component of most structures in the body and plays a role in the support of skin, muscle and bone,” says Dr. Bowe. “It’s the body’s most abundant protein and the main connective tissue that holds us together.” This explains why a loss of collagen may result in loose skin or a dull complexion.

There is a greater amount of this structure-building protein in women of color than the amount found in fairer skin tones. “This means those with darker skin tones have less fine lines and wrinkles, but their collagen tends to be more temperamental,” Dr. Bowe says. “It’s prone to being disorganized during the repair process and this results in scar tissue.”

When incorporating collagen into your skincare routine, Dr. Bowe suggests looking for products with retinol, peptides and growth factors. To add collagen boosts into your diet, try an ingestible powder, flavored or unflavored, to add into smoothies, drinks or meals. No matter how you try, just remember rebuilding and strengthening your body’s structures may take time. It’s best to wait 8-12 weeks to see results.

From smoother and stronger skin and hair to muscle recovery, this potent protein is definitely worth the hype. Here are some editor and derm-approved collagen boosters to try today.

1 of 9
Algenist GENIUS Liquid Collagen

This serum-like, vegan formula gives skin a youthful glow in seconds. We like to think of it as liquid gold.

$115, at Algenist

Photo: Algenist
Clarins Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate

Tumeric and plant extracts play a huge role in this serum. If you’re looking for a more radiant and smooth complexion, this is worth a try.

$122, at Clarins

Photo: Clarins
Dermalogica Overnight Retinol Repair and Buffer Cream

The active .5% pure retinol in this cream increases collagen production that results in younger and more supple skin.

$87, at Dermalogica

Photo: Dermalogica
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Oil

Infused with a trio of seaweeds, this non-greasy oil gives a boost of hydration and anti-aging properties.

$79, at Elemis

Photo: Elemis
No7 Restore & Renew Face & Multi Action Serum

Looking for a more wallet-friendly option? This drugstore serum will decrease wrinkles with a blend of amino acids, calcium and ceramides.

$33.99, at Ulta

Photo: No7
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum

If you find the average retinol irritating to your skin, try this moisture-rich serum. Its shot of moisture helps to reduce irritation and redness.

$65, at Peter Thomas Roth

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth
Serucell KFS Serum

A groundbreaking formula that focuses on the building blocks of skin to produce collagen, peptides, proteins and growth factors that result in a 'lit from within' glow.

$180, at Serucell

Photo: Serucell
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil

Plump up skin while you snooze and wake up to a radiant complexion with this retinol-infused oil.

$105, at Sephora

Photo: Sunday Riley
Vital Proteins Matcha Collagen

Sprinkle this yummy matcha-flavored powder in your favorite drinks or smoothies for a boost of protein and healthy hair, skin and nail benefits.

$49, at Vital Proteins

Photo: Vital Proteins

