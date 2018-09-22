18 Noteworthy Beauty Products You Can Find Inside Clothing Stores

Sometimes, the best part of shopping for new clothes is perusing the beauty and home products that typically line the checkout aisles. There’s no telling what you’ll find, but more often than not, we discover those below-the-radar products we otherwise would have never encountered. As of late, it seems a handful of the bigger department stores are taking advantage of this sales opportunity by equipping their brick-and-mortar locations with beauty sections.

Some have created their very own collections. Others house a curated group of already-established labels. And then there are those that do a little bit of both. But regardless of where we frequent the most, we’re just happy this trend is taking off. So without further ado, here are some lesser-known products you probably didn’t know you could find at places like Forever 21, J. Crew and more.