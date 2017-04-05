StyleCaster
Share

Did Chrissy Teigen Just Dye Her Hair a Shade of Red?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Did Chrissy Teigen Just Dye Her Hair a Shade of Red?

by
Did Chrissy Teigen Just Dye Her Hair a Shade of Red?
Photo: Getty Images

If there was a superpower that let you change your hair on command, Chrissy Teigen would have it. In fact, we’re pretty sure she already has it, because she debuts a new color or cut more often than we can keep up. So it should’ve come as no surprise when we spotted a pic of Teigen with what appears to be a brand new red hair color. We even had to do a double-take when we saw it, because RED HAIR!

MORE: You Need to See Hilary Duff’s Beauty Evolution Since 2001

17661956 1312342555478731 615654059751243776 n Did Chrissy Teigen Just Dye Her Hair a Shade of Red?

Credit: Instagram | @jenatkinhair

What’s interesting about the photo that hairstylist Jen Atkin posted is that while Teigen’s hair definitely looks different—it was styled into flat-iron waves, and appears to have some warm red tones in it, especially on the ends—we’re not entirely sure if it’s the result of a new color or just a case of weird lighting. Either way, we have to admit, we’re really into it.

To add to the mystery, just three days ago Teigen was photographed—while practicing her cake decorating skills, of course—with long extensions and decidedly brown hair. And while we still can’t say for sure whether this new red color is here to stay (or, you know, trick lighting), Teigen proved she really can pull off any look.

17587330 1481263245226940 8195606630872645632 n Did Chrissy Teigen Just Dye Her Hair a Shade of Red?

Credit: Instagram | @allanface

MORE: The 7 Best Products to Buy at Sephora Right Now

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share