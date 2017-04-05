Did Chrissy Teigen Just Dye Her Hair a Shade of Red?

If there was a superpower that let you change your hair on command, Chrissy Teigen would have it. In fact, we’re pretty sure she already has it, because she debuts a new color or cut more often than we can keep up. So it should’ve come as no surprise when we spotted a pic of Teigen with what appears to be a brand new red hair color. We even had to do a double-take when we saw it, because RED HAIR!

What’s interesting about the photo that hairstylist Jen Atkin posted is that while Teigen’s hair definitely looks different—it was styled into flat-iron waves, and appears to have some warm red tones in it, especially on the ends—we’re not entirely sure if it’s the result of a new color or just a case of weird lighting. Either way, we have to admit, we’re really into it.

To add to the mystery, just three days ago Teigen was photographed—while practicing her cake decorating skills, of course—with long extensions and decidedly brown hair. And while we still can’t say for sure whether this new red color is here to stay (or, you know, trick lighting), Teigen proved she really can pull off any look.