How to Copy Chrissy Teigen’s Chill Oscars Hair on Yourself

Alright, so 99-percent of how-tos that have to do with Chrissy Teigen require just one step: Literally just be Chrissy Teigen. Because everything wonderful about Teigen is in her DNA, and nobody can possibly recreate that at home. Except, of course, the insanely chill chignon she wore to the 2017 Oscars tonight. And, for the first (and possibly last) time in your life, you, too, can look like Teigen with only a few products.

Teigen’s red-carpet hair was the masterpiece of hair wizard Jen Atkin (whose client roster includes literally every single celebrity who has ever had hair), who created the low, slicked-back bun using the Instagram-famous Oaui hair products. And yes, it’s totally possible to do it on yourself at home.

After blasting Teigen’s damp roots with Ouai Wave Spray and Christophe Robin Instant Volumizing Mist, Atkin blew out the model’s hair with a medium-size round brush, creating smooth, soft volume around the face. She then sprayed Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray through her hair for grip and hold, before lightly curling the lower half of hair with the Sarah Potempa Beachwaver curling iron. Atkin then twisted and pinned all of Teigen’s hair into a chignon at the nape of her neck, letting the loose layers hang naturally around Teigen’s face, before misting it with Kevin Murphy Strong-Hold Hairspray.

Weirdly easy, right? We know. But now you, too, can look like Chrissy Teigen with pretty minimal effort. And we’re all about easy-as-hell Oscars looks. Try this one out on yourself tomorrow morning, and feel like a zillion bucks.