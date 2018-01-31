Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Best Kept Secrets About Coconut Oil

We’re never done finding ways to use coconut oil, the multi-tasker that’s proven time and time again to be beneficial for our hair, skin and appetites. Chrissy Teigen, model and TV host, has also harnessed the ingredient in a multitude of ways—one of which you won’t believe.

In an interview with Bustle, she copped to keeping coconut oil on her body almost 24/7, especially now that she’s pregnant with her second child (spoiler alert: it’s a boy!). Although she’s tried to maintain a beauty routine that includes drinking lots of water, it’s been difficult to keep up “when you are pregnant and you’re always out of breath and always dehydrated and always dry.” As a result, the easy and effective moisturizer has taken some precedent.

Depending on your body’s chemistry (because it doesn’t work for everyone), coconut oil typically melts and absorbs immediately into the skin without leaving a residue behind. In fact, Teigen revealed she even uses it on her nipples during pregnancy. If that sounds a little bizarre to you, don’t worry, because it’s completely safe. In a past interview with Romper, International Board- Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) Tera Hamann revealed that coconut oil is actually great for treating and healing nipple pain during lactation.

If you’re not in the same boat, and don’t plan on doing it in the future, Teigen offers another way to incorporate coconut into your beauty and wellness goals. She’s adopted coconut milk—cheaper and more flavorful than almond milk—into almost all of her food dishes.

If coconut oil and milk is all it takes to look as radiant and hydrated as Teigen, we’ll be adding both to our shopping cart, stat.