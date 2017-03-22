StyleCaster
10 Times Chrissy Teigen’s Makeup Was Weirdly Perfect

by
Photo: Getty Images

Um, excuse us while we fangirl for a second, because honestly—can Chrissy Teigen do no wrong? Not only is she hilariously blunt, gives zero shits when it comes to Instagram or Twitter, and has an outrageously cute daughter, but we’ve also recently noticed that all of her makeup has one weird thing in common: It’s basically perfect. No, seriously; Teigen is one of the few celebrities who actually takes risks on the red carpet, pulling off some of the boldest (and prettiest!) makeup looks usually only reserved for photoshoots and, like, Kylie Jenner. And somehow, it always freaking works out.

And by taking risks, we don’t mean that she’s gluing feathers and glitter to her face and calling it art (no shade, Lady Gaga). We just mean that, in comparison to most celebs that play it safe, Teigen actually deviates from the blah, boring, no-makeup-makeup thing and wears a vampy, plum lip to the premiere of Beauty and the Beast, or an ink-black smokey eye to the Grammys. And that truly inspires us—or, at least makes us want to copy the looks at home.

So to get you on our level, we combed through Teigen’s best looks to find our absolute favorites. While we may never have her humor, her charm, or even her John Legend, we can at least have her makeup. And that’s almost the same, right? Uh, right.

1 of 10
At the Premiere Of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast"
Photo: Getty Images
At the 89th Annual Academy Awards
Photo: Getty Images
At the 59th Grammy Awards
Photo: Getty Images
At the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Photo: Getty Images
At the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Photo: Getty Images
At the 2017 The Art of Elysium Heaven Gala
Photo: Getty Images
At the 2016 American Music Awards
Photo: Getty Images
At the 2016 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards Dinner
Photo: Getty Images
At Spike TV's 2016 Guys Choice
Photo: Getty Images
At Spike TV's "Lip Sync Battle"
Photo: Getty Images

