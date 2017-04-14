You Seriously Need to See Chrissy Teigen’s Becca Cosmetics Collaboration

Chrissy Teigen has many things that we want: an adorable baby, a John Legend, a wicked layer of no-fucks-given confidence, and really, really glowy skin. OK, yes, most of those things are superficial, but she’s a freaking supermodel—what more do you want from us?! But now, we can sorta, kinda feel like Teigen for a day, because the model just announced that she’s paired up with Becca Cosmetics for a new makeup collaboration, and that collaboration includes a shimmering, glow-inducing face palette. Yes, get excited.

Teigen announced the news last night in an Instagram video of herself wearing a lab coat and a chef’s hat, with a caption that reads, “IT IS OFFICIAL! I’m cooking up something super special with my friends at @BeccaCosmetics. I’ve been a massive fan of their highlighters for years and I just can’t wait for you all to see… it’s reeeeally delicious, hope you love it!” A few hours later, Teigen finally announced the product she was working on: a new “glow” palette, writing, “Every time I use it, I cannot believe it’s actually mine. It’s perfection.”

According to a ridiculously pretty Instagram picture posted by Becca, the palette includes Teigen’s “favorite highlighter, our iconic Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed in Rose Gold, plus three new shades created in collaboration with Chrissy—Shimmering skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Beach Nectar, Sunlit Bronzer in Malibu Soleil and Luminous Blush in Hibiscus Bloom.” OK, that was a mouthful. Basically, you’ve got a shimmery, rose-gold highlighter, an iridescent apricot highlighter, a shimmery bronzer, and a watermelon pink blush, which seems to have a hint of iridescence, as well.

The palette is limited edition and $46, which, yes, is pretty steep, but remember that looking like a beachy glamazonian—a.k.a. Chrissy Teigen—doesn’t always come cheap. No word yet on the launch date, but we’re sure that our social feeds will be inundated with announcements soon.