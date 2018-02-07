The 5 Products Snowboarder Chloe Kim Uses to Stay Glowy in Cold Weather

In our new series, “Beauty Routine of a…,” we talk to women from all walks of life about the hair, skin, and makeup products that help them get the job done.

One of my more embarrassing childhood memories involves a snowboard (don’t ask), so to say that I am impressed by Chloe Kim would be an understatement. While most 17-year-olds are studying for their SATs, she’s preparing to kick ass and take names at the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, starting today. Like most world-class athletes, Kim has been preparing for this moment since she was barely out of elementary school … and she has the record-breaking stats to prove it.

At the tender age of 14, she became one of the youngest medalists ever at the American X Winter Games. She also garnered a perfect score at the 2016 Grand Prix, where she landed two 1080s in perfect succession and even qualified for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, although she chose not to compete.

Oh, and she’s also the first American woman to ever win a gold medal in snowboarding at the Winter Youth Olympic Games. In short: This girl has got skills, and you’re about to see her everywhere! While her athletic prowess is certainly next-level, I’d be lying if I said I had no interest in how she manages to look glowy after hours in the snow; especially since I’m a city dweller whose skin is constantly exposed to air pollution. Ahead, Kim, in her own words, shares the short list of products she’ll be utilizing to brave the subzero temps in PyeongChang:

“As snowboarders, we are constantly looking at products to combat all the elements for our skin and hair—the cold, dryness, high elevation, sun, and wind take it toll. For my face, I am a really big fan of LANEIGE products. I use the BB Cushion every day because it has an SPF 50. It’s also super moisturizing and gives a killer glow.

At night, I do a quick exfoliation, and I always use the LANEIGE Water Bank Serum, which gives me the overnight moisture surge that I need while I sleep. For my hair, I love the Paul Mitchell Skinny Serum. Since my hair never stays the same color for too long, it helps to keep my hair super healthy.

I can really feel how it conditions it, keeps it nice and silky, and helps to combat major frizz. I think it also helps me to dry my hair a lot quicker, which is important for me and the cold weather we train in.

I love makeup, so I also need good, long-lasting eye makeup while training. My go-to these days is Stila’s Waterproof Eyeliner and Too Faced Mascara. Keeps it all in place while I sweat and in the elements.”