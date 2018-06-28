Charlotte Tilbury Just Launched Travel-Sized Versions of Her Celeb-Approved Products

What’s better than a Charlotte Tilbury skin care range? A teeny-tiny Charlotte Tilbury skin care range, obviously. And it just so happens that this teeny-tiny skin-care range is not just fun-sized—it’s travel-sized.
Such a DREAM getting one of my favorite people in the world ready for this historical British moment!!! Many congratulations to their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Magical Makeup look: 👁Eyes To Mesmerise in Marie Antoinette and Jean, Luxury Eye Palette in The Sophisticate, Hollywood Light Wand in the inner corner of the eyes, Audrey eye liner and Legendary Lashes Volume 2. 💄Bond girl Lip Cheat, Bond Girl & Walk of Shame lipstick. 🌟Goddess Skin Clay Mask, Magic cream, Light wonder in shades 6 & 7, The Retoucher in shades 2 & 3, Flawless Finish Powder in shade 2, Filmstar Bronze & Glow, Hollywood Contour Wand. - - - #CharlotteTilbury #MakeupByCharlotteTilbury #Makeup #Beauty #AmalClooney #BondGirl #FilmstarBronzeAndGlow #RoyalWedding
In case you didn’t know, Tilbury is the makeup pro behind countless celebrity looks, including those of glowy goddess Amal Clooney. Want A-lister radiance, even when you’re 40,000 feet in the air? Keep scrolling for a look at the brand new collection.
Charlotte’s Magic Cream
This moisturizer will keep your skin hydrated during changes in cabin pressure and long days. It’s definitely worth a spot in your makeup bag!
$29 at Charlotte Tilbury
Goddess Skin Clay Mask
This product tightens pores, clears up imperfections, and leaves your skin bright and glowy! You’ll look fresh AF when you step off that aircraft.
$17 at Charlotte Tilbury
Magic Night Cream
A celeb favorite, this night cream promises to improve your skin barrier overnight.
$51 at Charlotte Tilbury
Wonder Glow
This face primer–which can be worn alone or under foundation– has the word “glow” in it—need we say more?
$27 at Charlotte Tilbury
Take It All Off
A little on-the-go makeup remover never hurt anybody! This is perfect if you want to wear makeup in the airport, but then clean up your complexion after boarding.
$12 at Charlotte Tilbury
Multi-Miracle Glow
This all-in-one cleanser, mask, and balm will cleanse and smooth your skin, making it extremely soft to the touch. Yeah, you woke up like this.
$11 at Charlotte Tilbury
You can also buy the skin-care products as sets, but they’re a little pricier. They’re available online exclusively right now at CharlotteTilbury.com.