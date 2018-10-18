The Women Behind Top K-Beauty Site Soko Glam Founder Launched Her Own Skin Care Line

Charlotte Cho, esthetician, author and founder of K-beauty curator, Soko Glam, has launched a direct-to-consumer, skincare line called “Then I Met You.” We know what you’re thinking: aren’t there already enough beauty products out there? Well, what makes this one particular special is its inspiration, the Korean concept “jeong.”

“Jeong, a concept I learned while living in Korea, is a deep emotional bond to the people, places and things that matter most. That is only cultivated by taking time to develop those connections,” said Cho. In order to stay close to the community, all products are only available on the Then I Met You website for direct delivery.

The debut Cleansing Duo is made up of the Living Cleansing Balm and the Soothing Tea Cleansing Gel. The cleansing balm works to remove oil-based impurities through a blend of lightweight grapeseed, olive and seaberry oils. The gel ensures remaining water-based impurities are removed from the skin.

It is formulated with natural brighteners like rice ferment filtrate and cocoa and licorice extracts. The packaging also comes in a calming blue shade that will surely be perfect for future beauty shelfies.

The duo retails for $68, while the balm is $38 and the gel is $36, at thenimetyou.com.